Tampa Bay Buccaneer Rookie Bucky Irving Worth Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickup?
Former Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving made a splash in his National Football League debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The home crowd in Florida was hooting and hollering for more of Irving. He deserves a fantasy football waiver wire pickup in your league as a stash on your bench type of player for now and more importantly, before anyone else.
He finished with 62 rushing yards on just nine carries as well as two receptions for 14 receiving yards in the 37-20 victory over former Oregon Heisman winner Marcus Mariota and the Washington Commanders, 37-20. Irving's long run of 31 yards has pushed the narrative of whether or not the former Duck deserves more touches going forward.
In fantasy football terms according to ESPN's points per reception scoring system, Irving finished with 9.6 points. He ranks 33rd among all running backs in the NFL but is only owned by 33.3 percentage of fantasy football rosters. That percentage went up 7.9 since his week one performance.
Tampa Bay's starting running back Rachaad White will have the majority of the touches going forward barring any sort of setback. White struggled on the ground in his first time hitting the field for the 2024 campaign, just 31 rushing yards on 15 carries. He did better with the air game on 6 catches for 75 yards including an impressive 32-yard snag.
In a PPR fantasy football league, White is a starter that owners have taken awareness due to his offensive versatility. He finished with 16.6 points in his third season opener and is now ranked 16th among all running backs in the ESPN system. 99.8 percent of fantasy owners have him on their roster.
Irving showcased some early signs of being both a runner and receiver which should have fantasy owners and potential owners very intrigued in starting the former Duck in the flex spot. Just not this upcoming weekend, some more snaps for the rookie is needed to be seen before any rash decisions are made.
The Detroit Lions defense held their opponents to 91.1 rushing yards all of last season and compared to the Washington defense that Tampa Bay opened up this season with, it'll be tough for Irving to get the ground game going. More reps are needed in the early parts of his first professional season as he gets more adjusted to the physicality on each and every snap.
Irving is beginning to make a case for more carries out of the backfield heading into week two and beyond as the Buccaneers head to Detroit this Sunday at 10 a.m. PT. He deserves your fantasy football attention as the NFL season goes along.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Dillon Gabriel, Offensive Line Inconsistencies
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Jordan James Motivated By Oregon State Upset: 'We Don't Like Them'
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Not Satisfied: 'Finding Our Identity'
MORE: Oregon Ducks Losing Recruiting Battle for No. 1 TE Kendre Harrison to UNC, Tennessee?
MORE: Bucky Irving Leading Rusher In Dazzling NFL Debut With Tampa Bay As Fans Chant His Name