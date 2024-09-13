Oregon Ducks Not Impressing Nick Saban: 'They Just Have Too Many Bad Plays'
The Oregon Ducks’ struggles through the first two weeks have caught the eyes of the country. College football fan and media members have all expressed their concern about the Duck’s performance thus far. Legendary coach Nick Saban joined those expressing concern for the 2024 Ducks on Friday, Sept. 13.
Nick Saban Critical of Duck’s Offensive Line
Nick Saban appeared on The Pat McAfee Show this morning when the Oregon Ducks were brought up.
Saban said about Oregon, “I think they’ll continue to get better, but I do think they have some issues on their team. Their offensive line is not that great, and that’s a problem.”
It is no secret that the Duck’s offensive line has had its fair share of mistakes. These mistakes have resulted in seven sacks against Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
“That’s a problem for the quarterback too, who is a really good player," said Saban. "And they have really good skill guys.”
Saban thinks Gabriel is a really good player, but having an offensive line that is performing poorly makes execution of the offense difficult for him and the rest of the offense.
“They made enough good plays in games to be a dominant team. They just have too many bad plays. I’m talking about talk for loss, penalties, get behind the sticks on offense. Now you’re playing how the other team wants you to play, and I think that’s been their issue.” Saban says.
Saban Says Ducks Defense Not Getting the Job Done
The Oregon Ducks defense hasn’t performed up to their potential yet, and they haven't met Saban's standard either.
Nick Saban said, “(Oregon) hasn’t been able to play the kind of defense I think you need to play.”
The Ducks rushing defense struggled to stop Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. They allowed Jeanty to rush for 192 yards and 3 touchdowns. That can’t continue to happen moving forward for the Ducks to contend nationally or even in the Big Ten.
Up next for Oregon is the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 12:30 p.m. in Corvallis. Oregon held Oregon State to just 7 points in the Ducks 31-7 win in last year’s game.
Previewing the rivalry matchup, Lanning spoke to the media about what the rivalry game means to his program.
"This is a game that's had a back and forth for us," said Year one, we weren't able to pull it out. You know, last year we were. But this is a fun game for the state of Oregon. It's certainly a fun game for our players. I think they know exactly what it means. It means a little bit more. So is it another game? Yeah, it's another game. Is it important for us? It's very important for us. Our guys want to go out there and have success.”
The home of the Beavers, Reser Stadium, will be buzzing with excitement when the teams take the field. The home team has won the last four meetings between the two teams. The Ducks look to change that trend.
