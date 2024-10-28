Oregon Ducks Schedule Release: Maryland Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast
The Oregon Ducks will host the Maryland Terrapins on Nov. 9 in Autzen Stadium, and the kickoff time as well as TV channel were announced on Monday. The game is scheduled to start in Eugene at 4 p.m. local time on the Big Ten Network.
Prior to the game against Maryland, Oregon will have played seven straight games on one of the "Big Four" TV networks of FOX, CBS, NBC, and ABC.
Maryland is currently 4-4, and they have a bye week before facing Oregon. Maryland's defense has made a habit of creating turnovers, forcing eight interceptions and six fumbles so far this season. Should the Ducks beat the Terrapins, they will have to take care of the football. The Terrapins are averaging 303 pass yards per game, good for No. 9 in the nation, but their 29 points per game ranks No. 64.
Autzen Stadium is sure to be filled for the afternoon game, and Oregon looks to defend its home turf. The Ducks are 36-1 in the team's last 37 home games, and they are 45-3 at home since 2017.
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks currently hold one of the best resumes in the country with wins over No. 4 Ohio State, No. 15 Boise State, and No. 24 Illinois. All three of the wins have come in Autzen Stadium.
Before Maryland flies across the country to Eugene, the Ducks will make the trip to Michigan to face the Wolverines on Saturday. Oregon coach Dan Lanning has his team 8-0 as they travel into one of the toughest environments in the Big Ten, "The Big House" in Ann Arbor.
Lanning was asked by reporters about what Oregon's preparation for the Michigan matchup after the Ducks took care of business against No. 24 Illinois, winning 38-9.
“Once we're able to watch the film, we'll probably assess where we really need to improve," said Lanning. But obviously, you know, Michigan's a good team, you know, they've had a lot of success. Obviously, they have a storied history, it's an exciting game to get to be a part of. That's what you sign up for when you're in the Big Ten. But traveling there, right? To have the ability to handle travel and go play in a tough environment is going to be a fun challenge for our team.”
The Ducks have handled business on the road against Oregon State, UCLA, and Purdue, and they look to continue the trend against the Wolverines.
Oregon and Michigan will kickoff on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.
