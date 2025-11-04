Oregon Ducks Searching for Offensive Star With Four Regular Season Games Left
As week 10 passes, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks have four games standing in the way of their College Football Playoff hopes. With a 4-1 conference record and 7-1 overall record, the Ducks still have glimmers of entering the playoffs, but are assumedly out of the Big Ten Championship barring that Indiana and Ohio State retain undefeated seasons.
Not only does Oregon come back from the bye to face a playoff dark-horse in the Iowa Hawkeyes, they also take on the No. 20 USC Trojans at Autzen Stadium for the first time since 2023. And don't forget about a final regular season game at Oregon's longtime rivals, the Washington Huskies.
As the final stretch of the season approaches, which Oregon player will have a standout performance on offense?
It's hard to look at this Oregon squad and point out one specific offensive player that rises above the rest: like a Justin Herbert, Royce Freeman, or De'Anthony Thomas.
Finding an anchor on the Ducks' offense could potentially be the extra push to bring an applauded top ten team to a championship victor, or just show a clearer path for Oregon's future.
Dante Moore's Case
Quarterback Dante Moore has quite the spotty season with his performance varying game to game. He had a cool head against Penn State, then his worst performance of the season against Indiana. Moore came back strong with a 75 percent completion rating and four touchdowns against Rutgers.
It seems like Moore won't be that anchoring quarterback based on his current resume, so will one of Oregon's weapons step up?
Oregon's Running Backs
At running back, it's anyone's game. Dierre Hill Jr., Jordon Davison, Noah Whittington, and Jayden Limar continue to share the workload. The Ducks traveling to Northwestern early in the season with seven running backs is enough to communicate there's no stand-out here.
What About Kenyon Sadiq?
Tight end Kenyon Sadiq is frequently brought up, but he only had two receptions in Oregon's loss against Indiana and one against Wisconsin. In five of Oregon's eight games, Sadiq had two or less receptions.
Rooting Through Receivers
Dakorien Moore is far and away the most busy receiver with 443 yards on the season, but there's also several other receivers like Gary Bryant Jr. (277 yards, 24 catches), Jeremiah McClellan (216 yards, 14 catches), and Malik Benson (277 yards, 18 catches) who could all surpass 400 yards on the season with four games left.
Moore has 28 catches on the season. Compare that to Ohio State wide receiver phenomenon Jeremiah Smith with 55 catches so far, and it's obvious Moore has some way to go before reaching that level of production as well as star power.
No one is far and away the "anchor" typical championship caliber teams have. Going forward, it will be interesting to see if there's a player that rises above.