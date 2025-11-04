Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Searching for Offensive Star With Four Regular Season Games Left

The Oregon Ducks only have four games remaining in the regular season, with two home stands and two road games. As Oregon enters the final stretch, will a standout player emerge from this talented, yet young, offense?

Ally Osborne

Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein leads a drill on the first practice of spring for Oregon football as the Ducks prepare for the 2023 season
Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein leads a drill on the first practice of spring for Oregon football as the Ducks prepare for the 2023 season / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
As week 10 passes, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks have four games standing in the way of their College Football Playoff hopes. With a 4-1 conference record and 7-1 overall record, the Ducks still have glimmers of entering the playoffs, but are assumedly out of the Big Ten Championship barring that Indiana and Ohio State retain undefeated seasons.

Not only does Oregon come back from the bye to face a playoff dark-horse in the Iowa Hawkeyes, they also take on the No. 20 USC Trojans at Autzen Stadium for the first time since 2023. And don't forget about a final regular season game at Oregon's longtime rivals, the Washington Huskies.

As the final stretch of the season approaches, which Oregon player will have a standout performance on offense?

Oregon running back Jordon Davison celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at
Oregon running back Jordon Davison celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's hard to look at this Oregon squad and point out one specific offensive player that rises above the rest: like a Justin Herbert, Royce Freeman, or De'Anthony Thomas.

Finding an anchor on the Ducks' offense could potentially be the extra push to bring an applauded top ten team to a championship victor, or just show a clearer path for Oregon's future.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025,
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dante Moore's Case

Quarterback Dante Moore has quite the spotty season with his performance varying game to game. He had a cool head against Penn State, then his worst performance of the season against Indiana. Moore came back strong with a 75 percent completion rating and four touchdowns against Rutgers.

It seems like Moore won't be that anchoring quarterback based on his current resume, so will one of Oregon's weapons step up?

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. (23) carries the ball against the Rutge
Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. (23) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Oregon's Running Backs

At running back, it's anyone's game. Dierre Hill Jr., Jordon Davison, Noah Whittington, and Jayden Limar continue to share the workload. The Ducks traveling to Northwestern early in the season with seven running backs is enough to communicate there's no stand-out here.

What About Kenyon Sadiq?

Tight end Kenyon Sadiq is frequently brought up, but he only had two receptions in Oregon's loss against Indiana and one against Wisconsin. In five of Oregon's eight games, Sadiq had two or less receptions.

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) catches a pass during the first half against Wisc
Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) catches a pass during the first half against Wisconsin Badgers safety Matt Jung (29) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson hauls in a touchdown pass as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at A
Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson hauls in a touchdown pass as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rooting Through Receivers

Dakorien Moore is far and away the most busy receiver with 443 yards on the season, but there's also several other receivers like Gary Bryant Jr. (277 yards, 24 catches), Jeremiah McClellan (216 yards, 14 catches), and Malik Benson (277 yards, 18 catches) who could all surpass 400 yards on the season with four games left.

Moore has 28 catches on the season. Compare that to Ohio State wide receiver phenomenon Jeremiah Smith with 55 catches so far, and it's obvious Moore has some way to go before reaching that level of production as well as star power.

No one is far and away the "anchor" typical championship caliber teams have. Going forward, it will be interesting to see if there's a player that rises above.

