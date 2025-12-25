NFL Player Prop Countdown: Top 10 Prop Bets for Week 16 (Brock Purdy Will Torch Bears on Sunday Night Football)
The 2025 NFL campaign has gone by in a flash, and we're already into the penultimate week of the season. That means we have to take advantage of the few opportunities we have left to bet on our favorite sports before the season wraps up.
If you want to get in on some player props for this week, you're in the right spot. In this article, I'm going to rank my top 10 prop bets for Week 17 action.
NFL Week 17 Prop Bets
10) Justin Herbert UNDER 213.5 Passing Yards (-114) via FanDuel
Justin Herbert benefited from facing one of the worst pass defenses last year when he and the Chargers blew past the Cowboys, but now he has to take on the best secondary in the NFL. Before last week, he had four straight games where he threw for 210 yards or less. I expect him to regress to those types of numbers on Saturday against the Texans' defense, which allows just 5.7 yards per pass attempt, the fewest in the league.
9) Saquon Barkley OVER 81.5 Rushing Yards (-114) via FanDuel
The Buffalo Bills have struggled to stop the run all season, allowing the second-most opponent yards per carry at 5.4 while also ranking 31st in opponent rush EPA and in the bottom five in opponent rush success rate. That could lead to Saquon Barkley having a big performance on Sunday. Barkley has rushed for 122+ yards in two of his last three games, and he's in a great spot to reach 82+ yards on Sunday.
8) Trey McBride Anytime Touchdown (+110) via FanDuel
We have the dream touchdown bet in this matchup, and I'm shocked we can wager on this at plus-money. The Bengals are the worst defense in the NFL when it comes to defending tight ends, allowing the most receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns to the position. Now, they have to face arguably the best tight end in the league. Trey McBride has already scored 10 touchdowns this season, and I'd be surprised if he doesn't find the end zone in this interconference duel.
7) Philip Rivers OVER 206.5 Passing Yards (-114) via FanDuel
The betting market still doesn't respect what Philip Rivers to do through the air, setting his passing yards total at only 206.5 yards, despite throwing for 277 yards against the 49ers on Monday night. I'm going to continue to invest in the 44-year-old as he gives us two more games to enjoy watching him play. The Jaguars allow 6.1 yards per pass attempt.
6) Ashton Jeanty Longest Rush OVER 13.5 Yards (-110) via BetMGM
Ashton Jeanty has struggled to find momentum in his rookie season behind the worst offensive line in football, but if there's one opponent he can have a breakout performance against, it's the New York Giants. Not only have the Giants allowed the most yards per carry at 5.5, but they have also allowed 16 carries of 20+ yards this season, the second-most in the NFL. Let's bet on Jeanty to be able to rip off at least one run of 14+ yards.
5) Matthew Stafford OVER 0.5 Interceptions (+132) via FanDuel
Matthew Stafford has only thrown five interceptions this season, but he has the fifth-highest "bad throw rate" in the NFL, with 18.9% of his throws being rated as "bad". If that trend continues in the final two weeks of the season, we may see more interceptions in his future. I'll take a shot on him throwing one against the Falcons on Monday night at +132.
4) Jacoby Brissett Longest Pass OVER 34.5 Yards (-120) via DraftKings
No team has given up more passing plays of 20+ yards than the Cincinnati Bengals, giving up 57 of them throughout the season, including five of them for 40+ yards. I'll bet on Jacoby Brissett of the Cardinals to complete at least one explosive pass of 35+ yards against this porous defense.
3) Rico Dowdle UNDER 46.5 Rushing Yards (-114) via FanDuel
Rico Dowdle's workload has decreased in recent weeks. He has played fewer than 60% of snaps over the past three weeks. Even if he does get a bulk of carries this week against the Seahawks, he's going to struggle to move the ball against a Seattle defense that allows the fewest yards per carry, giving up just 3.7 yards per rush. They also rank in the top three in opponent rush EPA and opponent rush success rate.
2) Andre Szmyt OVER 5.5 Kicking Points (-103) via DraftKings
The Steelers have one of the best red zone defenses in the NFL, allowing teams to score a touchdown on just 51.85% of red zone trips against them. Now, they take on a Browns' defense that scores a touchdown on only 55.56% of red zone trips. Those two factors added together could lead to a busy day for the Browns' kicker, Andre Szmyt. Let's bet on him to record at least six kicking points through field goals and extra points.
1) Brock Purdy OVER 256.5 Passing Yards (-114) via FanDuel
Brock Purdy continues to be one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the NFL. He has now thrown for 295 yards in two straight games, and with the 49ers' defense struggling, he will likely continue to be forced to throw to keep pace with the opposing defense. San Francisco is set to take on the Bears in the Week 17 edition of Sunday Night Football, and while the Bears have managed to force plenty of turnovers this season, they're allowing 7.1 yards per pass attempt, which is the fifth-most in the league.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $250 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!