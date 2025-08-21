Oregon Ducks Have Secret Weapon Tight End Not Named Kenyon Sadiq
When it comes to the Oregon Ducks' tight ends, the talent stays stacked. With previous mainstays like now-Jacksonville Jaguars' Patrick Herbert and now-Los Angeles Rams' Terrance Ferguson no longer with the program, younger talent on the Ducks' roster get their chance to shine.
During the preseason, expected starting tight end sophomore Kenyon Sadiq got much of the spotlight, but there's also the exciting transfer portal addition of sophomore Jamari Johnson, who joins Oregon from the Louisville Cardinals.
Coach Lanning Praises Transfer Jamari Johnson
Johnson shined during Oregon's spring game, receiving praise across the coaching staff. According to coach Dan Lanning, the recent addition is continuing to make a name for himself leading up to the Ducks' season opener against Montana State.
“I like this position for us a lot. I think every day Jamari (Johnson) gets a little bit better when it comes to what's the scheme, what's my job? And he's proven that he can be a really athletic playmaker for us. And Roger (Saleapaga) is coming back from injury, and he's looking better and more confident each and every day,” Lanning said.
During his true freshman season with the Cardinals, Johnson put up 158 yards and one touchdown with 13 receptions, playing minimal time over seven games for Louisville. Johnson has clear potential, with 247 Sports labeling him a 4-star athlete during his high school tenure.
It's also worthy of noting that Johnson has the perfect stature to be a go-to tight end for the Ducks, standing at 6'6 with 260lbs on his frame.
Will Johnson Make Instant Impact?
Oregon tight ends coach Bill Mehringer, implied that Johnson would have a big role on the field just five practices into the spring offseason.
"Jamari is a very smart kid," said Mehringer in April. "He's a very willing person. He has a great personality and he wants to be coached... He's a guy who will look you in the eye and say 'Yes sir', and do exactly what you ask him to do...I think he's very very gifted. If he wasn't, we wouldn't have tried to bring him here."
During that same media interview, Mehringer also emphasized that Johnson and Sadiq both have different body compositions, making the two an interesting combination on the outsides of Oregon's offensive line.
For Lanning, the variety in the tight end room is something he wishes to use to the Ducks' advantage, complimenting a corps built up of mostly sophomore talent.
“And then there's young guys in that room, too that have stepped up, so really, a talented group that I think can block well in the C area. Can also flex out at wide out and run routes, but they all do different things extremely well, and it's a good group for us," Lanning said.
The Ducks open their season against Montana State at 1pm PST on August 30 at Autzen Stadium.