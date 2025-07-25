Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Tight End Kenyon Sadiq Silences Big Ten Doubters About 'Physicality'

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq was one of the players to represent the program at the Big Ten Media Days. While speaking to the media, Sadiq acknowledged the leadership role he has to play without Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson and the offensive adjustments with a new quarterback taking the lead.

Angela Miele

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
The annual Big Ten Media Days have kicked off in Las Vegas, Nevada. On July 23, the Oregon Ducks were well represented as coach Dan Lanning took the stage for the first time. One of the student athletes to speak for the Oregon Ducks was tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

Sadiq, who Lanning calls a "freak", has been with the Oregon Ducks since 2023, improving each season, but is expected to step up in 2025. Sadiq is heading into his third season, ready to become a leader for the team.

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Reflecting On 2024 Season

Last season was the Oregon Ducks' first season in the Big Ten. Heading into the season, a common idea was that the former Pac-12 teams could not handle the Big Ten’s physicality. Sadiq argued that Oregon proved the doubters wrong.

“There’s a sense that Oregon’s not going to be able to like handle the physicality of the Big Ten. But I think we kind of brought a new physicality to the Big Ten,” Sadiq said.

Oregon’s Quarterback Position

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is the projected starter heading into 2025. Moore joined the Ducks in 2024, but sat behind Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel for a season. Sadiq discussed the similarities and differences between the two quarterbacks.

“He’s a guy that can connect with anyone, really. I think he’s done a great job of embracing that this summer,” Sadiq said. “I think Dante’s kind of taking some of what Dillon did, and try to put it, you know just learn from him.”

“A little different, especially coming from a right-hand quarterback to a left-hand quarterback,” Sadiq said when asked about the difference in how Moore throws the ball compared to Gabriel. “But, both good in their own ways.”

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass during warm ups as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Preparing For Penn State

The Oregon Ducks will face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27. What is naturally a tough environment will also be the annual Penn State White Out, one of the toughest events to play in.

“Obviously not an easy game going in there,” Sadiq said. “We just have to be prepared, and coaches do a great job of that throughout the week, preparing us for what it’s going to be. Obviously, you can’t prepare to what that environment’s going to produce, but you know we can be mentally prepared going in.”

Penn State hired defensive coordinator Jim Knowles following the 2024 college football season. Knowles is joining Penn State after being a part of the reigning college football national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes. It was Ohio State that defeated Oregon in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff, and while the Ducks will not face the Buckeyes, the team will face a Knowles defense.

“They just do a great job of scheme wise,” Sadiq said. “You know, it’s a great coach. He has great players over there so they do a great job.”

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) reacts after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Growing As A Tight End

Sadiq was not one of the top receivers in 2024, but his role is expected to increase this season. With Los Angeles Rams rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson off to the NFL, Sadiq has the chance to take a massive step forward in 2025.

“Especially now, today, in this college football era, it’s hard to stay in one position forever. So I’m definitely not going to say it was easy, but looking back on it now, I’m super, like grateful that I did it and stayed,” Sadiq explained. “Because I learned so much from them. And I think just helped me mature in the role instead of thinking it was hard and just leaving.”

“He just said like ‘hey it’s all yours,’ and you know, throughout my career he was an amazing role model,” Sadiq said of Ferguson.

May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson gives a sign during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In 2024, Sadiq had 24 receptions for 308 yards and two touchdowns. With changes on the offensive side of the ball, and being a veteran on the team, he is expected to play a more prominent role.

When asked the difference between playing tight end in the Pac-12 and the Big Ten, Sadiq claimed there are no differences in the conference, but the position as a whole is growing.

“Right now it’s a lot of Brock Bowers,” Sadiq said with who he models his game after. “Terrance Ferguson now. There are a lot of other guys in there too, like you can say Kyle Pitts, Evan Engram, those receiving more tight ends, but also tight ends that block like George Kittle.”

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) runs in a touchdown against the Liberty Flames during the second quarter of the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Expectations For 2025

Sadiq discussed his expectations for the 2025 season, and while he does not have a set goal numbers-wise, there is a lot he is working towards. Sadiq discussed stepping out of his comfort zone as something that will help him be a leader on the team.

“No numbers or anything, but I do want to perform to, you know, a high standard and what I’m capable of,” Sadiq said. “There’s a lot of new people in the building, so seeing those new faces, getting to know those new faces, while also learning leadership skills.”

“I’m versatile. I want to go out there and create a level of energy for the team and for the offense,” Sadiq said about his play. "I'm just excited to get out there, you know, new team, new offense, a lot of new faces, so excited to get out there and build some chemistry."

The Oregon Ducks will kick off the 2025 college football season against the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30.

