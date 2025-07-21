Oregon Ducks To Shock Big Ten Again With Massive Inflatable Duck In Bellagio Fountain?
The Oregon Ducks joined the Big Ten Conference in style. For their inaugural Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, Oregon busted out a massive inflatable Duck to float the White River in downtown Indianapolis.
A year later, the Ducks reign as Big Ten champions and the most marketable team in America. What will Oregon do for Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas?
Here are three ideas for one of the most recognizable brands in college football as the Ducks enter year two in the Big Ten... After all, what happens in Vegas does not always stay in Vegas.
1. Inflatable Duck In Bellagio Fountain
No need to reinvent the wheel. The massive inflatable Duck was such a hit last year, maybe Oregon should run it back and float the Duck in the Bellagio fountain in Las Vegas. The float from last year weighed in at 1,600 pounds and took 1.5 hours to inflate.
2. Oregon Duck Mascot Rides Las Vegas Boulevard In Convertible Limo
The Oregon Duck mascot's feisty and personality would shine, cruising down Las Vegas Boulevard in a convertible limo. The Duck certainly knows how to make an entrance and this could be a fun idea to turn heads in Vegas.
3. Oregon Duck Mascot Crashes Press Conferences Dressed As Elvis
Elvis impersonators are everywhere in Las Vegas but the Duck mascot would be perfect as Elvis. Last year, the Duck mascot surprised Big Ten opponents by visiting the campuses and crashing a few press conferences. The Duck mascot is already a great showman so this could make a lot of sense.
What fun marketing ideas do you have for the Ducks? Send me your best ideas on Twitter/X!
Big Ten coaches and 3-4 players from each team are set to speak at Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas, Nevada, from July 22-24. Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti will address the state of the Big Ten on Tuesday morning.
Joining Lanning to represent Oregon is linebacker Bryce Boettcher, edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Moore has not yet been named the starting quarterback amid a competition between Moore, Austin Novosad and Luke Moga.
On Wednesday, Lanning is set to speak at a press conference from 12:15-12:30 p.m. PT. He’ll then have his individual podium time from 1:15 to 2 p.m. PT. Big Ten Media Days will be available to watch on the Big Ten Network and the FOX Sports App. Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus will be in attendance to give Ducks fans all the breaking news and most exciting interviews from Las Vegas.
The Ducks are undoubtedly college football realignment winners. Oregon is a second-year Big Ten team that can contend again for a Big Ten title and in the College Football Playoff.
The 2025 Oregon Ducks football schedule is full of exciting matchups. The Ducks travel to face the Penn State Nittany Lions on September 27 in one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the 2025 season with major College Football Playoff implications on the line. The Big Ten battle will be Penn State's iconic 'White Out' game at Beaver Stadium in Happy Valley.
The Ducks are underdogs vs. James Franklin's Nittany Lions. According to FanDuel, Penn State is a -4.5 favorite over Oregon.
The Ducks do not face the Michigan Wolverines or reigning National Champions Ohio State Buckeyes during the regular season.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning is leading the Ducks into 2025 with the best transfer portal class in the Big Ten and an incoming recruiting class that ranks No. 4 in the nation.
Lanning and the Ducks look to defend their Big Ten title and make another splash in the conference this season.
Meanwhile, the Oregon marketing department will certainly find ways to win the day.
