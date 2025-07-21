Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks To Shock Big Ten Again With Massive Inflatable Duck In Bellagio Fountain?

The Oregon Ducks joined the Big Ten Conference in style. For their inaugural Big Ten Media Days in 2024 Oregon busted out a massive inflatable Duck to float the White River in downtown Indianapolis. What will Oregon do for Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas?

Bri Amaranthus

An inflatable of the University of Oregon Duck mascot floats on the White River in front of the NCAA Headquarters on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in downtown Indianapolis. The float weighs in at 1,600 pounds and takes 1.5 hours to inflate.
An inflatable of the University of Oregon Duck mascot floats on the White River in front of the NCAA Headquarters on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in downtown Indianapolis. The float weighs in at 1,600 pounds and takes 1.5 hours to inflate. / Brett Phelps/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks joined the Big Ten Conference in style. For their inaugural Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, Oregon busted out a massive inflatable Duck to float the White River in downtown Indianapolis.

A year later, the Ducks reign as Big Ten champions and the most marketable team in America. What will Oregon do for Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas?

Oregon Ducks mascot inflatable duck las vegas big ten media days dan lanning nike marketing penn state james franklin ni
An inflatable of the University of Oregon Duck mascot floats on the White River in front of the NCAA Headquarters on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in downtown Indianapolis. The float weighs in at 1,600 pounds and takes 1.5 hours to inflate. / Brett Phelps/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here are three ideas for one of the most recognizable brands in college football as the Ducks enter year two in the Big Ten... After all, what happens in Vegas does not always stay in Vegas.

1. Inflatable Duck In Bellagio Fountain

An inflatable of the University of Oregon Duck mascot floats on the White River in front of the NCAA Headquarters
An inflatable of the University of Oregon Duck mascot floats on the White River in front of the NCAA Headquarters on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in downtown Indianapolis. The float weighs in at 1,600 pounds and takes 1.5 hours to inflate. / Brett Phelps/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

No need to reinvent the wheel. The massive inflatable Duck was such a hit last year, maybe Oregon should run it back and float the Duck in the Bellagio fountain in Las Vegas. The float from last year weighed in at 1,600 pounds and took 1.5 hours to inflate.

2. Oregon Duck Mascot Rides Las Vegas Boulevard In Convertible Limo

The Oregon Ducks mascot walks the sideline during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes a
The Oregon Ducks mascot walks the sideline during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Duck mascot's feisty and personality would shine, cruising down Las Vegas Boulevard in a convertible limo. The Duck certainly knows how to make an entrance and this could be a fun idea to turn heads in Vegas.

3. Oregon Duck Mascot Crashes Press Conferences Dressed As Elvis

Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks mascot The Duck performs for the crowd before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at
Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks mascot The Duck performs for the crowd before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Elvis impersonators are everywhere in Las Vegas but the Duck mascot would be perfect as Elvis. Last year, the Duck mascot surprised Big Ten opponents by visiting the campuses and crashing a few press conferences. The Duck mascot is already a great showman so this could make a lot of sense.

MORE: Cleveland Browns Quarterback Competition Not Wide Open?

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning To Land Elite Defensive Line Recruit Over Ohio State Buckeyes?

MORE: Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Slammed by NFL Analyst in Lead up To Training Camp

MORE: New Orleans Saints' Tyler Shough Signs Unprecedented Rookie Contract

What fun marketing ideas do you have for the Ducks? Send me your best ideas on Twitter/X!

Big Ten coaches and 3-4 players from each team are set to speak at Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas, Nevada, from July 22-24. Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti will address the state of the Big Ten on Tuesday morning.

Joining Lanning to represent Oregon is linebacker Bryce Boettcher, edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Moore has not yet been named the starting quarterback amid a competition between Moore, Austin Novosad and Luke Moga.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass during warm ups as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass during warm ups as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

On Wednesday, Lanning is set to speak at a press conference from 12:15-12:30 p.m. PT. He’ll then have his individual podium time from 1:15 to 2 p.m. PT. Big Ten Media Days will be available to watch on the Big Ten Network and the FOX Sports App. Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus will be in attendance to give Ducks fans all the breaking news and most exciting interviews from Las Vegas.

The Ducks are undoubtedly college football realignment winners. Oregon is a second-year Big Ten team that can contend again for a Big Ten title and in the College Football Playoff.

The 2025 Oregon Ducks football schedule is full of exciting matchups. The Ducks travel to face the Penn State Nittany Lions on September 27 in one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the 2025 season with major College Football Playoff implications on the line. The Big Ten battle will be Penn State's iconic 'White Out' game at Beaver Stadium in Happy Valley.

Penn State head football coach James Franklin reacts to something on the sideline during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadiu
Penn State head football coach James Franklin reacts to something on the sideline during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in State College. The White team defeated the Blue team, 10-8. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks are underdogs vs. James Franklin's Nittany Lions. According to FanDuel, Penn State is a -4.5 favorite over Oregon.

The Ducks do not face the Michigan Wolverines or reigning National Champions Ohio State Buckeyes during the regular season.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning is leading the Ducks into 2025 with the best transfer portal class in the Big Ten and an incoming recruiting class that ranks No. 4 in the nation.

Lanning and the Ducks look to defend their Big Ten title and make another splash in the conference this season.

Meanwhile, the Oregon marketing department will certainly find ways to win the day.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

feed

Published
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football