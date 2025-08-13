Cleveland Browns Giving Dillon Gabriel Edge Over Shedeur Sanders?
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel has not yet played in his first NFL game. Despite this, the Browns are still higher on the former Oregon Ducks star than his rookie counterpart, quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Browns "More Comfortable" With Dillon Gabriel Than Shedeur Sanders
NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated went on 92.3 The Fan, a Cleveland sports talk radio show to talk about the current state of the Browns quarterback room. Breer says that the Browns seem to be more confident in Gabriel compared to Sanders.
“At this point, they would feel more comfortable putting Dillon Gabriel in a regular season game than they would Shedeur Sanders,” Breer said. “That doesn’t mean that can’t change.”
Dillon Gabriel missed the Browns preseason opener with a hamstring injury. Shedeur Sanders got the start and played well. Breer doesn't think this lone preseason game will be a deciding factor.
“I don’t think a few throws in a preseason game is going to be the change agent that people want it to be,” Breer said.
Shedeur Sanders had a very good NFL debut against the Carolina Panthers. Sanders went 14/23 passing for 138 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. The good news for Gabriel is that it doesn't seem that this performance puts Sanders ahead of him in the pecking order. That is for now, at least.
Gabriel will still have to progress through training camp and once he gets action in preseason games.
Dillon Gabriel to Make Preseason Debut vs. Eagles?
The Cleveland Browns next preseason game is on Saturday, August. 16 on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT and the game will be broadcast on NFL Network.
Dillon Gabriel spoke to the media, who asked if he will end up suiting up and starting in his NFL debut. Here's what he had to say.
"I have no clue what's going to happen. I'm just right where my feet are. Time will tell," Gabriel said. "We'll see what happens. It's up to the coaches. We got a lot of time."
Kevin Stefanski on Browns Quarterbacks
Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski spoke to reporters after the Cleveland Browns joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was asked about the quarterbacks. It appears that veteran Joe Flacco will not play much this preseason. Kenny Pickett like Gabriel is also recovering from a hamstring injury.
If Gabriel and Pickett are out, Stefanski says that would open the door for Shedeur Sanders starting for a second consecutive time.
“I guess if those guys could not play, yes, and we’re working through that,” Stefanski said. “We were always going to play our young guys a lot in these games, so we’ll see how it shakes out here over the next couple of days.”