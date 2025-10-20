Former Oregon Star Terrance Ferguson Makes NFL Mark in Rams Win
Former Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson got in the end zone for the first time in his young NFL career. The Los Angeles Rams rookie hauled in a 31-yard touchdown pass from Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in their 35-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.
Terrance Ferguson Hauls in First Career NFL Touchdown
The Los Angeles Rams selected tight end Terrance Ferguson in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Ferguson has not been involved too much in the passing game so far this season, but had his biggest reception in the Rams win over the Jaguars.
On a 4th down and 1 in the fourth quarter, Stafford went play-action and then reared back and delivered a perfect ball to a streaking Ferguson to bump the Rams lead up to 27-0. It was just second reception of the season for Ferguson, who now has two receptions for 52 yards and touchdown on the season. Check out the touchdown grab below.
It was a complete domination from the Rams, who stayed the whole week in Baltimore before flying across the pond to London the day before the game. The Rams were down star wide receiver Puka Nacua and that opened the door for other weapons to make play, like Ferguson.
From Oregon to the NFL
Before being drafted by the Rams, Ferguson played his college football with the Oregon Ducks, from 2021 through 2024. In his four years in Eugene, he totaled 1,537 rushing yards and 16 touchdown receptions.
Despite Oregon’s coach changing from Mario Cristobal to Dan Lanning after Ferguson’s freshman, he stayed with the Ducks even when many players have decided to leave with a new coach coming in.
Ferguson’s receiving yards went up each season with Oregon, boosting his draft stock and eventually landing him as a third round pick. Is he helping pave the way for success for future Oregon Ducks tight ends?
A New Ducks Star Tight End
Oregon’s top tight end in 2025 is Kenyon Sadiq. Sadiq is in his third season with Oregon and it has been his best year to this point. He has 21 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdown receptions.
Sadiq was one of the players of the game for Oregon in their last outing against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Ducks went on the road and dominated from start to finish in their 56-10 win. Sadiq had a game high 80 receiving yards on four receptions and two touchdowns.
This was an important win for Oregon, who bounced back from their home defeat to the Indiana Hooisers. The Ducks are now ranked No. 6 in the country in the updated AP Top 25 poll. They are now 6-1 this season. Up next is the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25.