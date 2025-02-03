NFL Executive Compares Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson to Houston Texans' Tank Dell
Former Oregon Ducks receiver Tez Johnson turned heads during the Senior Bowl last week as he prepares to hear his name called at the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay this April. A good showing at the combine will allow him to fly even higher up draft boards, but it seems some general managers are already sold based on what they saw from Johnson in Mobile, AL.
FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz reported Sunday on X that a NFL executive had some high remarks for Johnson, calling his performance at the Senior Bowl "very impressive."
Schultz tweeted: "Oregon WR Tez Johnson was 'very impressive' in Mobile, an NFL executive told me — specifically highlighting the following traits: Smooth releases, crisp on breaks, 'explosiveness you’d have to game-plan for,' Don’t overthink it: 'He’s a dude.'"
Schultz then added that the exec compared Johnson to Houston Texans receiver Tank Dell, who will be entering his third NFL season in 2025.
"Perhaps the most telling statement on Johnson: 'Reminds me of Tank Dell,'" Schultz wrote.
Strangely enough, Johnson previously talked about Dell during an interview with Jason Allwine of PlayerProfiler.
"Size doesn't mean anything. If you can go out there and play, you can play. So, I always took that from Davante Adams and Tank Dell, which I'm really close with so I most definitely want to go out here and show them why I'm one of the best in the country," Johnson said.
Dell showed impressive promise as a rookie with the Texans in 2023, posting 47 catches for 709 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games.
He entered this past season with tons of intrigue but had inconsistent production as the No. 3 receiver behind Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs. Dell then suffered a brutal knee injury in Week 16's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, as he finished 2024 with 51 grabs for 667 yards and three touchdowns.
As for Johnson, he caught 169 passes for 2,080 yards and 20 touchdowns during his two seasons at Oregon. He served as the team's primary punt returner, totaling 35 returns for 345 yards and one touchdown.
Johnson started his career at Troy where he tallied 141 catches for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns along with eight carries for 51 yards and another score during three seasons with the Trojans.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24.
