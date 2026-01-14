Oregon Is Quietly Prepared for Life After Kenyon Sadiq at Tight End

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq has officially declared for the 2026 NFL Draft after three seasons. In his three seasons with Oregon, Sadiq recorded 80 receptions for 892 yards and 11 touchdowns, leaving behind a remarkable legacy in Eugene.

Sadiq's decision to declare for the draft comes after the Oregon tight end hinted at a possible return to Eugene for his senior season, citing “unfinished business” following the Ducks' 56-22 loss to the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq hauls in a touchdown catch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sadiq, however, has decided that declaring for the draft is what's best for his NFL future. While Sadiq's departure for the NFL Draft is a significant loss for Oregon's offense, the Ducks' tight end group remains strong into the 2026 season.

Why Oregon's Tight End Room Remains Strong Without Sadiq

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) reacts after a touchdown by a teammate against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Ducks' tight end group received a significant boost with the commitment of Penn State transfer Andrew Olesh, who committed to Oregon on Jan. 11. The Penn State tight end arrives in Eugene with four years of eligibility remaining. Olesh is a former four-star recruit and was ranked as the No. 3 tight end in the 2025 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson's return is also another talented piece that will benefit the Ducks' offense next season. After transferring from Louisville, Johnson had an impressive first season with the Ducks, recording 32 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns.

As part of their 2026 recruiting class, Oregon also brings in four-star tight end Kendre Harrison from Reidsville High School in North Carolina. Harrison is ranked as the No. 2 tight end in the 2026 class behind Notre Dame five-star signee Ian Premer, per 247Sports.

Entering their fifth season under coach Dan Lanning, Oregon's offense, despite significant losses, is expected to be a young and talented group. The performance of their tight ends will play a major role in the Ducks' offensive success in the 2026 season.

Why Sadiq Could Be a Valuable NFL Tight End

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Now entering the NFL Draft, Sadiq will be one of the top tight end prospects. With Sadiq’s talent, he will be a valuable addition for an NFL team that needs a tight end on its roster. Sadiq’s explosiveness and playmaking ability could have him making an immediate impact on an NFL team.

During the 2025 season, which featured Oregon making a run to the CFP Semifinals, Sadiq played a major role on the Ducks' offense. Sadiq finished the season with 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns. Sadiq’s eight touchdowns were the most in the FBS by a tight end.

Sadiq also set an Oregon single-season record with receptions for an Oregon tight end that was passed during the Ducks' CFP run. For his tremendous performance this season, Sadiq was awarded the Big Ten Tight End of the Year honor in addition to being a finalist for the Mackey Award. As the NFL Draft approaches, several NFL teams need depth at the tight end position, and adding Sadiq would be a massive addition.

