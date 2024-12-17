Oregon Ducks Outside Linebacker Jaeden Moore Enters Transfer Portal
Oregon Ducks outside linebacker Jaeden Moore officially entered the transfer portal on Monday night, according to On3. Moore appeared in five games for the Ducks in the 2024 regular season after utilizing his redshirt in 2023 as a freshman. As a result, Moore will transfer with three years of eligibility remaining.
Moore finished the 2024 season with six total tackles, including one tackle for loss, and 0.5 sacks. Despite not loading up the snap sheet, Moore provided valuable depth on the Ducks defensive line. Will Oregon coach Dan Lanning turn to the transfer portal to find a replacement for Moore?
In the Ducks' 2025 recruiting class, Oregon signed two defensive linemen: four-star Matthew Johnson and three-star Tobi Haastrup.
Moore is the sixth Duck to leave the program by way of the transfer portal, joining offensive tackle JacQawn McRoy, safety Tyler Turner, cornerback Khamari Terrell, and fellow pass rushers Jaxson Jones and Emar'rion Winston.
While Oregon has lost a number of players to the transfer portal, Ducks coach Dan Lanning is also using the portal to his advantage. Purdue safety Dillon Thieneman and Northwestern cornerback Theran Johnson have both committed to Oregon in December, bolstering the Ducks' secondary for the 2025 season.
After losing three edge defenders, the Ducks are expected to be active in the transfer portal. Lanning and his coaching staff have had remarkable success bringing in defensive linemen through the portal. Jordan Burch, Derrick Harmon, and Jamaree Caldwell all transferred to Oregon, and all three are key pieces to the Ducks' potential run in the College Football Playoff.
Lanning spoke to the media on Early National Signing Day after Oregon signed four five-star recruits, the most in school history. The Ducks coach spoke to his recruiting philosophy, and it translates to the transfer portal.
"We want to have the best and compete to be the best, right? So that that’s our goal. You know, here personally, what’s our standard? To go get the best and to build the best class. And I’ve never been around a great coach that didn’t have great players. So this is where it starts," said Lanning.
According to 247Sports, Lanning and the Ducks signed the No. 1 transfer portal class in 2023. Can they repeat the feat in 2025?
The Ducks have to manage the transfer portal while preparing for the Rose Bowl, despite not yet knowing their opponent. Oregon awaits the winner of Ohio State vs. Tennessee on Dec. 21, and the Rose Bowl will be played on New Year's Day in Pasadena, California.
