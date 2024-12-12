Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Target Julian Humphrey Visiting Texas A&M: Former Georgia Bulldog

Julian Humphrey, the No. 2 cornerback in the transfer portal and former Georgia Bulldog, is exploring his next destination after entering the portal on Dec. 9. Oregon is among the top programs vying for the redshirt sophomore, but the Ducks face stiff competition from Texas A&M, where Humphrey is scheduled to visit on Friday.

Oct 12, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Julian Humphrey (12) tries got tackle Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Mario Craver (7) at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
EUGENE- Former Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Julian Humphrey is officially exploring his next opportunity after entering the transfer portal when it opened at midnight on Dec. 9. Humphrey, a redshirt sophomore cornerback, has already drawn significant interest from powerhouse programs. On3’s Steve Wiltfong listed Oregon among the five schools in contention for Humphrey’s commitment, alongside Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, and Miami (FL). 

Sep 7, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Julian Humphrey (12) defends a pass against Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles wide receiver Tremel Jones (2) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

This season, Humphrey was a key piece of Georgia's secondary. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound corner started 10 games for the Bulldogs, recording 10 tackles, four pass breakups, and three defensive stops. Humphrey is listed as the No. 2 cornerback in the transfer portal, and many programs are vying for his commitment. 

Texas A&M appears to be Oregon’s biggest competition in securing Humphrey’s commitment, as Humphrey is scheduled to visit College Station on Friday. Texas A&M is a familiar program to Humphrey, who grew up just two hours away. Additionally, Texas A&M offers an experienced cornerback rotation where Humphrey could contribute immediately in the 2025 season. 

Still, Oregon has several factors working in its favor. Under head coach Dan Lanning, the Ducks have become a national destination for defensive talent. Lanning’s history with Humphrey could also be a critical factor in Oregon’s recruitment. Lanning served as Georgia’s defensive coordinator for four seasons before becoming Oregon’s head coach. While at Georgia, Lanning helped develop the Bulldogs’ dominant defense and played a role in recruiting four-star recruit Humphrey to Athens. While Humphrey ultimately stayed at Georgia instead of following Lanning to Oregon, Lanning's already established relationship with Humphrey could give Oregon a unique edge. 

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Ducks’ recent dominance in the transfer portal is another factor to consider. Last season, Oregon brought in the nation’s top-ranked transfer class, with several players making immediate impacts on the field. One standout example is Jabbar Muhammad, a defensive back who transferred from Washington and quickly became a leader in Oregon’s secondary, leading the Big Ten Conference in pass deflections. If Humphrey elects to transfer to Oregon, he could replicate the success seen by Muhammad after his transfer. 

Oregon’s dominance at the defensive back position this season could also appeal to Humphrey. The Ducks lead the Big Ten in pass deflections and have demonstrated their ability to develop defensive backs into top-tier performers. 

Oregon linebacker Emar'rion Winston (32) and defensive back Jabbar Muhammad celebrate after stopping Ohio State during their game at Autzen Stadium. / Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Humphrey’s arrival would help to fill a need for Oregon. The Ducks currently have seven seniors in their defensive backfield, including crucial pieces of Oregon's defense like Muhammad, Tysheem Johnson, Nikko Reed, and Dontae Manning. With his elite athleticism, starting experience, and two years of eligibility, Humphrey has the potential to step in and play a pivotal role right away. 

Humphrey is no stranger to the challenges of the transfer portal. Last season, he briefly entered the portal before deciding to remain at Georgia. However, it appears as though staying at Georgia did not provide him with as much opportunity as he anticipated. Despite starting the first 10 games this season, he found himself sharing snaps with fellow sophomore Daniel Harris, eventually losing the starting role late in the season. In Georgia's game against Georgia Tech, Humphrey did not play a single snap, even though the game went to eight overtimes. 

Aug 31, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Julian Humphrey (12) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver Adam Randall (8) during the second quarter of the 2024 Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images / Ken Ruinard - Imagn Images

Despite losing his starting spot at Georgia, Humphrey is a talented defensive back that many top programs in the nation are eyeing, including Oregon. For now, the Ducks will have to wait and see how Humphrey’s visit to Texas A&M plays out. If Oregon can successfully pitch its vision, the Ducks could potentially land one of the portal’s most coveted talents. 

Olivia Cleary is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon pursuing a degree in journalism.

