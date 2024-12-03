Transfer Portal: Oregon Ducks Contenders for Georgia Bulldogs' Julian Humphrey?
The Oregon Ducks are one of the programs to watch in the battle for Georgia Bulldogs cornerback transfer Julian Humphrey, according to On3's Steve Wiltfong. Humphrey announced his intention to enter the portal ahead of Georgia's appearance in the SEC Championship against the Texas Longhorns this Saturday.
Oregon is focused on winning a Big Ten Championship and going on a College Football Playoff run, but the reality of this current era of the sport presents its challenges for Ducks coach Dan Lanning and staff to completely ignore the recruiting trail or the transfer portal.
Though most of that traction will obviously happen once Oregon's season is over, Humphrey is a notable SEC transfer that the Ducks could start building a relationship with.
Other programs in the mix for Humphrey include Texas, Miami, Alabama and Texas A&M, per Wiltfong's report. However, there's likely more that could enter the mix.
Over the past two seasons with the Bulldogs, Humphrey has tallied 21 total tackles (18 solo) and five pass breakups. He was originally a four-star recruit in the 2022 class after playing his high school ball at Clear Lake in Houston.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart was asked Sunday about Humphrey's status ahead of the SEC Championship.
"No status that I'm aware of," Smart said of Humphrey. "I saw the same thing you saw, so. . . . We're worried about the guys that we're going to play Texas with."
Smart continued to emphasize that he's focused on his current players.
"I'm not dealing with it," Smart said. "I'm worried about my team. I mean, I've learned in this thing that you worry about the players that are with you, not the ones that aren't. You focus on the guys that are out there on that field playing it and trying to win games in eight overtimes, who love the University of Georgia, want to compete and be part of it. ... You don't really try to focus on the guys that aren't because they'll be looking for the next stop. We got guys all over the place that aren't here now that wish they could come back. It's a decision each kid has to make."
Oregon will face the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday. With the Georgia transfer mainly interested in teams with College Football Playoff hopes, a decision is unlikely to happen before the postseason ends.
