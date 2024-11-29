College Football Transfer Portal: Oregon Ducks Big Spenders?
The college football transfer portal opens on Dec. 9 and closes on Dec. 28. This source of talent has become more valuable in this day of age of college athletics, and the Oregon Ducks are more than willing to recruit talented transfer players.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning has had success out of the transfer portal a year ago that has led to this undefeated 11-0 run, the current No. 1 national ranking, and a berth into the Big Ten Conference Championship on Dec. 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. A handful of recruits out of the past transfer portal have made a monumental impact this season for the Ducks.
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma Sooners)
Quarterback Dante Moore (UCLA Bruins)
Wide receiver Evan Stewart (Texas A&M Aggies)
Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (Michigan State Spartans)
Offensive lineman Matthew Bedford (Indiana Hoosiers)
Cornerback Kam Alexander (UTSA Roadrunners)
Cornerback Brandon Johnson (Duke Blue Devils)
Cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (Washington Huskies)
Safety Peyton Woodward (Alabama Crimson Tide)
Safety Kobe Savage (Kansas State Wildcats)
Kicker Atticus Sappington (Oregon State Beavers)
One early name for the transfer portal is USC Trojans defensive tackle Bear Alexander, who decided to use a redshirt in the middle of the season. As a recruit, he expressed interest in Oregon among other schools like the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers Michigan Wolverines, Oklahoma Sooners, and Texas Longhorns.
In his time at Oregon, Lanning has brought in transfers to fill in holes on the roster, instead of overhauling entire position groups.
The Ducks might not need to be looking at the transfer portal as much compared to other programs because of the talented haul out of the 2025 recruiting class headed to Eugene. On3 currently ranks Oregon's incoming recruiting class at No. 7 with commits from five star talents like wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Dallas Wilson as well as cornerback Brandon Finney.
With the House settlement well on it's way to being approved, revenue sharing has come into the picture. Schools will be allowed to share up to $20.5 million annually within their athletic department. This move will be put into place on July 1, 2025 and compete with the top Name, Image, Likeness or NIL collectives across the country.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Hosting Elite Recruits, Flip Targets: Lincoln Cure, Andrew Olesh
MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Injury Report Ahead Of Cleveland Monday Night Football Game
MORE: Can Oregon Ducks Pass Georgia For No. 1 Ranked 2025 Recruiting Class? Flips Loom
MORE: Tampa Bay's Bucky Irving Shows Touching Support of Denver Quarterback Bo Nix
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dillon Gabriel To Make FBS History Vs. Washington On Senior Night
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Maryland Terrapins In Autzen Stadium
MORE: Caleb Downs Says Ohio State Buckeyes 'Weren't Well Prepared' to Play Oregon Ducks
MORE: Who Will Oregon Ducks Face in Big Ten Championship Game: Ohio State, Indiana?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Schedule: Washington Huskies Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast Announced
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Gives Injury Update On Tez Johnson, Jordan Burch, Marcus Harper II
MORE: Washington Huskies' Jedd Fisch On Oregon Ducks: 'Our Guys Believe' In Upsets
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Target Anthony Jones Says Dan Lanning 'Keeps It Real'
MORE: Washington Huskies' Jedd Fisch Reveals Quarterback Plans Against Oregon Ducks