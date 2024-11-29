Ducks Digest

College Football Transfer Portal: Oregon Ducks Big Spenders?

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff had success in the transfer portal. The Ducks acquired talented transfers like quarterback Dillon Gabriel, wide receiver Evan Stewart, and defensive lineman Derrick Harmon. The portal opens on Dec. 9.

Arden Cravalho

Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, Oregon Ducks defensive linemen Derrick Harmon (55), Oregon Ducks A'Mauri Washington (52) and defensive back Jabbar Muhammad (7) in the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
The college football transfer portal opens on Dec. 9 and closes on Dec. 28. This source of talent has become more valuable in this day of age of college athletics, and the Oregon Ducks are more than willing to recruit talented transfer players.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has had success out of the transfer portal a year ago that has led to this undefeated 11-0 run, the current No. 1 national ranking, and a berth into the Big Ten Conference Championship on Dec. 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. A handful of recruits out of the past transfer portal have made a monumental impact this season for the Ducks.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma Sooners)

Quarterback Dante Moore (UCLA Bruins)

Wide receiver Evan Stewart (Texas A&M Aggies)

Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (Michigan State Spartans)

Offensive lineman Matthew Bedford (Indiana Hoosiers)

Cornerback Kam Alexander (UTSA Roadrunners)

Cornerback Brandon Johnson (Duke Blue Devils)

Cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (Washington Huskies)

Safety Peyton Woodward (Alabama Crimson Tide)

Safety Kobe Savage (Kansas State Wildcats)

Kicker Atticus Sappington (Oregon State Beavers)

One early name for the transfer portal is USC Trojans defensive tackle Bear Alexander, who decided to use a redshirt in the middle of the season. As a recruit, he expressed interest in Oregon among other schools like the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers Michigan Wolverines, Oklahoma Sooners, and Texas Longhorns.

In his time at Oregon, Lanning has brought in transfers to fill in holes on the roster, instead of overhauling entire position groups.

The Ducks might not need to be looking at the transfer portal as much compared to other programs because of the talented haul out of the 2025 recruiting class headed to Eugene. On3 currently ranks Oregon's incoming recruiting class at No. 7 with commits from five star talents like wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Dallas Wilson as well as cornerback Brandon Finney.

With the House settlement well on it's way to being approved, revenue sharing has come into the picture. Schools will be allowed to share up to $20.5 million annually within their athletic department. This move will be put into place on July 1, 2025 and compete with the top Name, Image, Likeness or NIL collectives across the country.

