Texas Longhorns Receiver Johntay Cook II To Transfer To Oregon Ducks Over Texas A&M?
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday, and the Oregon Ducks are reportedly a team to watch for a player they've been connected to since his high school recruitment.
Per On3, former Texas Longhorns receiver Johntay Cook II has entered the portal after parting ways with the team in November. Oregon and Texas A&M are the two early teams to watch during his portal recruitment, according to On3's Steve Wiltfong and Pete Nakos.
It's possible this list grows -- Georgia and Ole Miss were two other schools that reportedly contacted Cook II last month -- but it's hard to ignore the buzz that's been building around Cook II and Oregon ever since it was announced that he was no longer a Longhorn.
Oregon was not originally in the mix when Cook II announced his seven finalists in Dec. 2021 during his high school recruiting process. However, the Ducks quickly swooped in and clearly made an impression on him, as he eventually made his way to Eugene for an official visit in June 2022. This came a little over a month after he narrowed down his five finalists to Michigan, Texas, Florida, Jackson State and Texas A&M.
Since leaving Texas, he's been no stranger to teasing his potential interest in Oregon on social media. This has included reposting the pictures he took during his Oregon official visit in 2022 along with reacting to posts from other accounts that have brought up the idea of Cook II teaming up with incoming five-star receiver Dakorien Moore and current Ducks receiver Evan Stewart.
If Cook II does choose Oregon, it would be yet another feather in the cap of coach Dan Lanning, who could potentially have a Texas-sized trio at receiver next season if Stewart decides to stay another year. Cook II (DeSoto), Stewart (Frisco) and Moore (Duncanville) all reign from the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Safe to say, the Texas to Oregon pull is strong.
The idea of all three playing over 2,000 miles away from their hometown would say quite a lot about where Oregon's recruiting lure is at.
MORE: Joel Klatt Rips Selection Committee: 'Horrendous Job' With Oregon Ducks Playoff Path
MORE: Nick Saban Asks Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning About Rat Poison: College Football Playoff
MORE: Heisman Trophy Finalists: Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty, Dillon Gabriel Odds
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Injured vs. Kansas City Chiefs
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Motivated By Biological Mom: Makes History In Big Ten Title Win
MORE: Penn States' James Franklin Calls Out 'Lopsided' Officiating In Loss To Oregon Ducks
MORE: Penn State's James Franklin Angry As Oregon Ducks Band Interrupts Press Conference
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Emotional Reaction To Winning Big Ten Championship
MORE: L.A. Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert Goes Viral Before Kansas City Chiefs Game
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dillon Gabriel Breaks Record Vs. Penn State In Big Ten Championship Game
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Why Five-Star Receiver Dallas Wilson Committed to Oregon Ducks
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Is An Elite Recruiter, NIL Isn't Why: Tez Johnson Exclusive