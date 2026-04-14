Dylan Raiola Gets Candid About Patrick Mahomes Comparisons

EUGENE, Ore. – The Oregon Ducks’ newest quarterback, Dylan Raiola, has generated a lot of discussion over the years about his similarities to NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

In Raiola’s first-ever media appearance since transferring to Oregon, he addressed the comparisons.

What Quarterback Dylan Raiola Said About Patrick Mahomes Comparisons

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) walks the sidelines during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The former Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback wears a similar headband, has a similar haircut, and even has a similar throwing motion to the Kansas City quarterback.

"I wouldn't say I lean into it. I love it,” Raiola said about the comparisons after a recent spring practice. “I think that's just a lot of outside noise. And there's some things that, obviously, probably that I do that gets taken over the hump.”

Raiola is set to be part of a loaded Oregon quarterback room in 2026, which includes 2025 starting quarterback Dante Moore. Raiola said that he tries to learn from all sorts of quarterbacks, whether that’s Mahomes or Moore.

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws as Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman EJ Moore Jr. (50) rushes during the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

“I learn from Dante, but also go back to the NFL and watch,” Raiola said. “I watched Patrick, I watched Tom Brady, and Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford. Like, those are my favorite people to watch, so I think it's just finding ways to learn and grow my game, and he just so happens to be one of the best in the league that does it at a high level."

One of the most notable similarities between the transfer quarterback and Mahomes was that they both wore the No. 15. Raiola switched his number, however, when he transferred to Eugene. The No. 8 holds a lot of significance at Oregon, given that it was the number quarterback Marcus Mariota wore during his Heisman Trophy-winning season, as well as when he took the Ducks to the 2015 National Championship game.

Dillon Gabriel was the last quarterback to wear the number, and he was a Heisman finalist in 2024. With Raiola’s time at Oregon just beginning, now is his opportunity to create his own legacy that could be just as special as the quarterbacks he looks up to and just as special as those who came before him.

Oregon’s Quarterback Situation

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola speaks to the media after spring practice. | Lily Crane | Oregon Ducks on SI

Many anticipate Raiola to back up Moore in the fall and take a redshirt year. It would be a similar path to what Moore took when he redshirted his sophomore season, learning behind Gabriel before assuming the starting role in 2025.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning said after Wednesday’s practice that Raiola made his decision before Moore decided to return to Eugene and forgo the 2026 NFL Draft. Raiola echoed that sentiment.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) carries the ball as Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Cole Wisniewski (5) defends during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“I decided before Dante decided, and just the total buy-in of the program and at Oregon as a whole. I was very excited and to have the opportunity to learn from a number one draft pick caliber guy. It is very special,” Raiola said. “And not only him, but the whole room. Every guy brings something to the table, good, bad and different, and it's all great for everybody to learn.”

Lanning said that the Raiola family was excited about “the opportunity to develop and learn.” The quarterback will be joined by his brother, Dayton Raiola, who’s set to play tight end.

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