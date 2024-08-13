Oregon Ducks Trenches: Three Defensive Linemen Making Impact, Impressing Coaches
EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks’ defensive line is preparing to make a physical impact in the upcoming season. Throughout Oregon fall camp practices, Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti has been working to develop a relentless playing style in the linemen room. After practice ten, Tuioti outlined the key components of a successful defensive line: overpowering physicality, versatility in stopping both runs and passes, as well as the depth and stamina to maintain a high level of play throughout games.
“We’ve got a talented room,” said Tuioti after practice on Monday. “You got to win in the trenches. You got to be physical, and you got to be able to overcome the elements”
Tuioti, who brings Big Ten coaching experience to Oregon, is well aware of the conference’s physical demands. Following practice, Tuioti offered specific praise for several defensive linemen, including Keyon Ware-Hudson, Derrick Harmon, and Jordan Burch, highlighting their progress during fall camp.
Here are some key quotes from Coach Tuioti following day 10 of Oregon’s fall camp:
Coach Tuioti on the importance of the defensive line being able to stop the run and earn the right to rush the passer in the Big Ten Conference:
"We got some good edge guys that can rush to as well. You know, we know in this conference that we're going into we got to be stout in the run game, and we got to earn the right to go rush, and we got to take a lot of pride in that."
Coach Tuioti on Keyon Ware-Hudson:
"He's been vital to to our guys coming together. You know, he's, he's been here for a long time. He's, he takes a lot of pride in terms of what the the coach of the defensive line room is, and being able to help it be the bridge for the young guys and and be a great example."
Coach Tuioti on Jamaree Caldwell:
"Jamaree is a big, strong, physical man in the middle, you know, and as big as he is, he's very light on his feet, very twitchy, and he also can collapse the pocket really, really well for us."
Coach Tuioti on Jordan Burch:
"He's improved in a lot of different areas. Number one, just in terms of being more vocal in his leadership, I'm really proud of what he's been able to do this off season. He's put on some weight - He was 285 he's like, 298 now, just put on some lean muscle and got faster and stronger. I expect the a breakout season for him. He's been working really, really hard for it. He has high expectations for himself and and, you know, I think he's putting himself in position where he can put it all together and make it happen.
Coach Tuioti on the need for physicality in the Big Ten Conference:
"This is going into my, my third time into the conference now, you know, and you got to win in the trenches. You got to be physical and and you got to be able to overcome the elements, you know, late in the season."
Coach Tuioti on the transition from high school to college football:
"It's really, really hard to play in the trenches in college football, the transition from high school to college is totally different, and it's not like a night and day process where they're just going to show up and be able to play the position be effective super early."
Tuioti on the importance of quality over quantity when it comes to defensive line reps:
"At the end of the day, it's about quality over quantity, you know, and getting these guys to buy in, like, what's going to give you the best reps you possibly can get to play the type of way that we want to play with relentless effort."
Coach Tuioti on the room's emphasis on relentless effort:
"We talk about six seconds as fast as we can from point A to point B, And then finishing with a plus two effort. Like to do that at a super high level."
Coach Tuioti on the benefits of having a deep defensive line rotation:
"You know, when you can build a group that has some depth, which we're getting ourselves to, you got guys that can go and be the first wave of attack, and then bring the second wave attack, and that's how you can become great in terms of how you're gonna be able to put some production there for you."
Coach Tuioti on the buy-in from players to make the most of their opportunities:
"We got a bunch of guys that have bought into that. You know you may not start the first rep of the game, but you already know that when your number is called, you're gonna go make it count."
Coach Tuioti on A’Mauri Washington:
"A’Mauri Washington's development, just in terms of his fundamental technique understanding the defense. He's a very powerful and physical young man."
Coach Tuioti on Elijah Rushing:
"Elijah is a long body. You know, he's still putting on some weight and getting stronger to be able to hold at the point of attack, but he also got some really good pass rush moves that that can help us too as well."
Coach Tuioti on Freshman Tionne Gray:
"Tionne Gray has been doing a really good job, you know, he's, he's had a good spring, and he's just continue to climb and show some good things."
Coach Tuioti on Freshman Aydin Breland:
"Aiden Breland has been doing a really good job too, as well. You know, he's been able to help us out, and been doing a really good job of affecting the quarterback and and creating havoc in that aspect."
