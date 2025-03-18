Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Pro Day: Will Tez Johnson Improve 40-Yard Dash Time Ahead of NFL Draft?

Multiple Oregon Ducks are gearing up for their highly anticipated Pro Day, where top prospects like tight end Terrance Ferguson, quarterback Dillon Gabriel, and receiver Tez Johnson will showcase their skills ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. What to know ahead of Oregon’s Pro Day.

Olivia Cleary

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon wideout Tez Johnson (WO24) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
EUGENE - On Tuesday, March 18, the Oregon Ducks will be hosting the program's Pro Day, one of the final opportunities for former Ducks to boost their draft stock ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Ducks are on track to make history during this year's NFL Draft. The current program record for the number of players drafted is eight, which was set by Oregon last year. This year, the Ducks are on track to break that record, as a program-record 12 Ducks were invited to the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this year.

Oregon offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. talks about playing quarterback and going to the Rose Bowl. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only will Oregon likely see 12 Ducks get drafted, but two of these former standouts are projected to go in the first round, according to multiple mock drafts: offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. and defensive lineman Derrick Harmon.

Both Conerly and Harmon played a huge role in Oregon's success last season, particularly in the trenches.

Now, Conerly, Harmon, and other standouts from last season, including receivers Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden, as well as defensive back Jabbar Muhammad, quarterback Dillon Gabriel, and tight end Terrence Ferguson, among others, will look to improve their draft stock.

How to Follow Oregon’s Pro Day

Oregon Ducks on SI will provide extensive coverage of Oregon's Pro Day, including stories, videos, quotes, and more.

Jan 28, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team quarterback Dillon Gabriel of Oregon (8) throws the ball during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

NFL Network and NFL+ are also expected to have coverage of Oregon's Pro Day.

Pro Day will begin at 8:30 AM and end at 12:30 PM PT.

Who is Participating?

  • Quarterback Dillon Gabriel
  • Receiver Traeshon Holden
  • Receiver Tez Johnson
  • Tight end Terrence Ferguson
  • Tight end Patrick Herbert
  • Offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr.
  • Offensive lineman Marcus Harper II
  • Offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius
  • Offensive lineman Nishad Strother
  • Running back Jordan James
  • Defensive end Jordan Burch
  • Defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell
  • Defensive lineman Derrick Harmon
  • Defensive lineman Josh Simmons
  • Defensive back Kam Alexander
  • Defensive back Brandon Johnson
  • Defensive back Tysheem Johnson
  • Defensive back Dontae Manning
  • Defensive back Jabbar Muhammad
  • Defensive back Nikko Reed
  • Defensive back Kobe Savage
  • Linebacker Jeffrey Bassa
  • Linebacker Jestin Jacobs
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive back Jabbar Muhammad (DB23) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What to Watch For:

Will Tez Johnson Improve His 40 Time?

Although Tez Johnson dominated throughout his Oregon tenure, helping to lead the team to an undefeated season and conference championship, concerns rose around Johnson's speed at the 2025 NFL Draft Combine. At the Combine, Johnson ran a 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds. His time placed him 27th out of the wide receivers who ran at the 2025 NFL Combine.

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon wideout Tez Johnson (WO24) speaks during a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images

According to Reel Analytics, Johnson was projected to post a time between 4.35 and 4.37 seconds leading up to the combine. On Tuesday, Johnson has the opportunity to redeem himself and demonstrate on paper the speed and explosiveness football fans witnessed last season.

Dillon Gabriel’s Strong Arm:

After competing in the Senior Bowl and participating in the Scouting Combine, Gabriel only has Oregon's Pro Day to boost his draft stock ahead of individual team visits. Gabriel will certainly be a player to watch on Tuesday, as he made headlines during the Combine for his strong arm and accurate throwing.

Jan 28, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team quarterback Dillon Gabriel of Oregon (8) pauses after practice during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Although his impressive performance at the Combine shocked many, it was nothing new for Oregon fans. Gabriel threw for 18,722 yards and 155 touchdowns throughout the course of his college career. Gabriel finished last season with a 72.9% completion rate, ranking third in the FBS.

Although there are concerns about his size, as Gabriel stands at just 5-11, 200 pounds, Tuesday provides yet another opportunity to show why his size is not a limiting factor.

Terrance Ferguson’s Skyrocketing Draft Stock:

After leaving Oregon as arguably one of the best tight ends in program history, Terrance Ferguson is looking to extend his dominance in the NFL and so far is on track to do so. Ferguson's draft stock was already high after the 2024 season; however, following the Draft Combine, it grew even more.

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson (TE08) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ferguson first caught the attention of scouts with his size, coming in at a verified 6-5 3/8, 247 pounds, with 33-inch arms. He then recorded a 4.63-second 40-yard dash, making him the fastest tight end at the Combine.

Oregon's Pro Day offers Ferguson a chance to solidify his momentum and further prove his athletic dominance.

OLIVIA CLEARY

Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.

