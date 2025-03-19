Quarterback Tyler Shough 'Fastest-Rising' NFL Draft Prospect: Pittsburgh Steelers Visit
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Tyler Shough continues to stand out in the eyes of general managers and scouts as the 2025 NFL Draft gets closer.
Shough surprised at the NFL Combine with a 4.54 40-yard dash, finishing only .13 of a second slower than former Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson. While this certainly is a feather in his draft hat, it's clear that teams are having increased interest in more than Shough's speed. His all-around potential has him climbing up draft boards.
According to NFL on FOX insider Jordan Schultz, Shough is "one of the fastest-rising prospects in the draft." Multiple teams are still set to meet with him before the draft, including the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks, per reports from ESPN.
"Louisville QB Tyler Shough — one of the fastest-rising prospects in the draft — has 10 pre-draft visits and four private workouts lined up with key decision-makers, including GMs, head coaches, and offensive coordinators, sources said," Schultz tweeted. "At 6’5”, 220 lbs, Shough has displayed a strong, accurate arm and surprising mobility (4.62 40-yard dash at the Combine). With the draft just over a month away, his buzz keeps building."
During a recent interview with NFL Network's Rich Eisen, Shough said he headed into the 40-yard dash looking to have some fun while other players appeared more tense.
"I wanted to go out there and have fun and compete, man," Shough told Eisen. "I think that's what we came there to do. And I knew, obviously I ran faster than what I was anticipating to run, but I knew I was going to go out there and have fun and compete regardless. That was my whole mindset. This is the only time you get to do this. It was just a blessing to be there honestly for me and my story.
"Everybody's kind of coming in there super tight, you know, 'I'm like, Man, it's like dead silent in here. Let's get everybody going."
Shough's time with the Ducks came during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. In Eugene, he went 118 of 182 passing for 1,703 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. During the pandemic season in 2020, Shough led Oregon to the Pac-12 Championship, taking down the USC Trojans in a 31-24 win. He finished that season completing 106 of 167 passes for 1,559 yards, 13 touchdowns and six picks.
Shough then made his way to the Texas panhandle to Lubbock, joining the Texas Tech Red Raiders. He played three seasons with Texas Tech, even getting a chance to face his former Oregon team in a 38-30 loss to the Ducks at AT&T Stadium during the 2023 season.
This past season, he suited up for the Louisville Cardinals and it ended up being a career-best year. Shough finished 244 of 389 passing for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns -- all career-high marks -- to go along with six interceptions.