Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies Prediction: Can Dan Lanning Beat Washington?
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PST on NBC.
The Ducks will complete a perfect 12-0 regular season if they can beat their rival.
The Huskies secured a bowl game berth in their last outing with a win over UCLA, and they would love to spoil Oregon's senior night.
Oregon vs. Washington Betting Odds
The Ducks enter Saturday’s game as 18.5-point home favorites over the visiting Huskies. The over/under is set at 50.5 points.
Each team is coming off a bye week, so they both will be fresh and ready to go. In a rivalry game like this, throw out the standings and the records.
One of the big storylines heading into the game is that Oregon coach Dan Lanning has yet to beat Washington in his two first two season as Ducks’ coach. He is 0-3 vs. the Huskies.
Oregon vs. Washington Preview
ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Oregon an 88.9 percent chance to beat Washington on Saturday.
Oregon has proven that they are the best team in the country with an 11-0 start, including a win over the No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. It’s been a while since the Autzen fans have last seen the Ducks as Oregon has been on the road and on a bye. The crowd should be extra pumped for this rivalry game.
Washington has had an up and down 2024 season, resulting in a 6-5 record in coach Jedd Fisch’s first year at the helm. A concern for Washington is that all six of their wins have been at home, and they are 0-4 in true road games in 2024. Autzen Stadium is one of the toughest places to play in the country, so salvaging a road win to cap off the regular season is a tall task.
The Oregon-Washington rivalry dates back to 1900. The Ducks and Huskies have faced off 116 time with Washington leading the all-time series over Oregon 63-48-5. Washington has won the past three meetings.
Oregon vs. Washington Score Prediction
This game will be extra personal for the Oregon Ducks. Washington knocked them out of College Football Playoff contention last season, and the Ducks have been eyeing this game all year. The Oregon players and coaches may downplay the “revenge” factor, but they’d like to do nothing more than take out the frustration of the losses in 2022 and 2023 on Saturday night.
Washington is in a transition year, and the Ducks have too much firepower to not blow them away. Autzen will be rocking. Expect Oregon to run up the score given the chance. Ducks win big and cover.
Oregon 45, Washington 14
