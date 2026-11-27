The No. 13 ranked Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies in a Big Ten battle on Saturday night.

Oregon has rattled off four straight wins since its upset loss at Illinois, including an upset victory of its own at Ohio State earlier this month.

The Huskies have bounced back nicely from a home loss to Penn State, picking up a road win over Michigan State before upsetting Indiana last week.

Oregon has won the last two meetings between these schools, including a 26-14 road victory last year.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 13 matchup.

Washington vs. Oregon Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Washington +14 (-110)

Oregon -14 (-110)

Moneyline

Washington +440

Oregon: -600

Total

50.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Washington vs. Oregon How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 28

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Autzen Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NBC

Washington record: 7-4

Oregon record: 8-3

Washington vs. Oregon Key Players to Watch

Dylan Raiola, Quarterback, Oregon Ducks

Dylan Raiola has filled in nicely since taking over for projected first-round pick Dante Moore earlier this season. Raiola has thrown for 1,929 yards on 65.6% passing, with 16 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

The junior quarterback transferred to Oregon in the offseason from Nebraska after throwing for 2,000 yards with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions last year. Those numbers are well within reach with a solid showing this week against Washington.

Washington vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick

Washington has had a few impressive wins this season, and while the Huskies have only been blown out once, they haven’t really played many tough teams. This is the first time they’re underdogs by more than 9.5 points.

Oregon just beat Michigan State by 38 points, easily covering the -18.5 spread on the road. The Ducks also beat Michigan 31-7 at home two weeks ago.

I’ll back the Ducks to close out the season with a big win at home.

Pick: Oregon -14 (-110)

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.