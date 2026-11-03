Cowboys vs. Colts Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9

The Dallas Cowboys are hoping to get back on track when they visit the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas blew a late lead en route to an overtime loss to the Cardinals last week. The Cowboys have now lost three of their last four games.

That’s still better than the Colts, though, who have lost four in a row, including a 42-7 drubbing in Jacksonville last week.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 9.

Cowboys vs. Colts Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cowboys -6 (-108)

Colts +6 (-112)

Moneyline

Cowboys: -265

Colts: +215

Total

51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Cowboys vs. Colts How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 8

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Cowboys record: 3-5

Colts record: 2-6

Cowboys vs. Colts Betting Trends

The Cowboys are 4-4 against the spread this season.

The Colts are 4-4 against the spread this season.

The OVER is 6-2 in the Cowboys' games this season.

The OVER is 5-3 in the Colts' games this season.

Cowboys vs. Colts Injury Reports

Cowboys Injury Report

Dee Winters – questionable

Luke Schoonmaker – questionable

KaVontae Turpin – questionable

Jake Ferguson – questionable

Caleb Downs – questionable

Colts Injury Report

Justin Walley – questionable

Anthony Gould – questionable

Bryce Boettcher – questionable

Cam Taylor-Briit – IR

Alec Pierce – IR

Arden Key – IR

Cowboys vs. Colts Key Player to Watch

Dak Prescott, Quarterback, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott has been airing the ball out this season, which has been much-needed given the Cowboys’ weak defense. His 2,046 passing yards rank fifth in the league, and his 14 touchdown passes rank ninth in the NFL. He has thrown five interceptions as well, though.

Prescott only threw for one touchdown but did run for another in last week’s loss to Arizona. He hasn’t thrown an interception in the last two weeks, which is a positive sign for the gunslinger.

Cowboys vs. Colts Prediction and Pick

I’m trying to think how high this total would have to be for me to not take the OVER.

The Colts allow 27.8 points per game, with the Cowboys just behind them at 26.6. Both rank in the bottom six in the league in that category. Dallas also scores 27.4 points per game, and while Indianapolis is down at 20.1 points per contest, even the Colts should be able to move the ball against this Cowboys defense.

I’m all over the OVER in Indianapolis this week.

Pick: OVER 51.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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