Jonathan Taylor Trade Destinations: Five Landing Spots If Colts Deal Star RB

After firing longtime general manager Chris Ballard , the Colts could make wholesale changes to the roster before the trade deadline this year. This could even include trading star running back Jonathan Taylor.

According to ESPN’s Stephen Holder , multiple teams are “open” to trading for Taylor, though it’s unclear if the Colts will actually deal him before the Nov. 10 deadline.

Taylor has spent his entire career with the Colts since he was drafted in 2020, and the franchise re-signed him to a two-year, $44 million extension this summer. So far this season, the three-time Pro Bowler has rushed for 492 yards and seven touchdowns while the Colts’ offense has struggled to find the success they did early last season.

"I haven't given it any thought," Taylor told reporters of trade rumors this week. "That'd be crazy right now, especially because we've got a great Minnesota Vikings team that we have to go against. I think it would be a discredit and a disservice to my teammates and this whole organization to think about what could, what should, what may be. It’s what’s happening right now."

As Taylor emerges as a potential trade candidate, here are five landing spots that would make sense for him.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have two solid backs in Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason, but it wouldn’t hurt to add a star at the position—especially as Jones and Mason have both dealt with injury this season. Mason has missed time with a fractured finger while Jones has been playing through a sprained MCL, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert .

Leaning more on the run game has been more of a priority for the Vikings this season, as they’ve also relied on their defense and special teams to begin the year 5–0. Though they rank 12th in rushing yards per game (116), they rank only 24th in EPA per rush (-0.15). Adding Taylor would provide a significant boost to the run game, as well as to the offense as a whole. While the Vikings’ offense is beginning to find itself with Kyler Murray at the helm , their ceiling would become much higher with Taylor.

New York Giants

The Giants certainly have room to improve their run game after their backs rushed for 34 yards against the Saints, a team that has allowed the third-most rushing yards per game (138). John Harbaugh has made it clear that they are looking for a back to “step up,” which might be easier to find outside of the building, especially if one as great as Taylor is available.

While the Giants are without Jaxson Dart for the remainder of the season , they lead the NFC East and are in playoff contention. As evident in the franchise’s acquisition of J.J. McCarthy , the Giants are willing to make deals they feel can improve the team. Since Taylor is signed through 2028, trading for him would benefit them next season as well when Dart returns.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals have a good back in Chase Brown, but adding Taylor would give them one of the best running back tandems in the league to go along with their receiving tandem of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

After rushing for 1,000 yards for the first time in his career last season, Brown has gotten off to a slower start this year, rushing for 246 yards and a touchdown while averaging 3.5 yards per carry. This is in part because the Bengals have faced three of the five best run defenses in EPA per rush allowed (the Jaguars, Buccaneers and Dolphins), but still, adding one of the league’s best backs would only make the Bengals’ offense more dangerous, which is beneficial as they look to keep up in the AFC North and return to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos’ run game has been underwhelming again to start 2026. While J.K. Dobbins is a good back, he’s averaging only 3.3 yards per carry and has been injury prone in the past. RJ Harvey has only 81 yards on 21 carries (3.9 yards per carry) as the Broncos rank 26th in rushing yards per game.

Denver showed it’s willing to go all in for a title by acquiring Jaylen Waddle this offseason , so it would make sense to consider bringing in Taylor so the team can capitalize on their potential and championship aspirations. Of course, all the additions won’t matter much unless quarterback Bo Nix begins playing better .

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks’ rushing attack has been one of the worst in the NFL this season, ranking 30th in EPA per rush (-0.23). Still, it’s harder to see them making a splash move for Taylor. Running back Zach Charbonnet is returning from a torn ACL and rookie Jadarian Price, who they just used a first-round pick on, will be back from a shoulder injury soon, too.

A trade for Taylor, however, cannot be ruled out. The Seahawks are Super Bowl contenders, but need their running game for a better shot at another title. They also aren’t afraid to make a midseason move, as evidenced by their acquisition of Rashid Shaheed last year.