Oregon Ducks' 'Sour Taste' For Rivalry Game vs. Washington Huskies
EUGENE- The No. 1 Oregon Ducks are preparing to face the Washington Huskies in one of the nation’s most competitive rivalries, but for some of Oregon’s players, this will be the final time competing in this historic matchup. Senior linebacker Jeffrey Bassa spoke to the media after Tuesday's practice, revealing what the rivalry means to him.
“It means a lot," said Bassa. "It means a lot to the people that have come before me, like all the alumni. I know it means a lot to the state of Oregon, the Pacific Northwest. Facing these guys the past three times has not come out to the result that we wanted. As we all know, last year was a real close game. We know what's ahead of us and we're focused on this week tremendously, so we’ve got to take care of business this week.”
The Ducks have yet to beat the Huskies since Oregon head coach Dan Lanning took over the program two seasons ago. In 2022, Washington handed Oregon a 34-31 loss at Autzen Stadium. Last season, the Ducks lost to the Huskies on two separate occasions, losing 36-33 in Seattle and 34-31 in the Pac-12 Championship Game, a loss that ruined Oregon’s chances of making the College Football Playoff.
“You always feel that sour taste in the back of your mouth,” said Bassa of Oregon’s three consecutive losses to Washington.
Now, the Ducks will have their shot at redemption as they host the Washington Huskies at home in Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30.
When Dan Lanning took over Oregon’s football program in 2022, Bassa had already completed a full season with the Ducks. While coaching changes often lead many players to transfer and follow their former coaches to new destinations, Bassa chose to stay at Oregon and play under a new staff. He stuck with Lanning through the challenges of his first season as head coach and is now part of a team that is contending for a national championship.
“I think that shows great examples of growth. The first year was kind of up and down, and then the next year, we got better and better. This year, we're putting it all together,” said Bassa. “I've developed as a man on and off the field.”
Although the Ducks have struggled against the Huskies in the past three matchups, Oregon is ready to come out on top and put an end to its 0-3 losing streak against Washington. However, the Ducks aren’t focused on previous losses; according to Bassa, the team is focused on the present.
“We’re focused on the moment, being where our feet are right now. It’s a new team, you know, but it’s the same program. So we’re still going to have the same mentality that we’ve had for the past couple of years. We’re just going to be dialed in, focused on the game at hand.”
The Washington game may also be Bassa’s final game at Autzen Stadium and will be his senior night. Throughout Bassa’s time at Oregon, he has emerged as one of the team’s leaders and a highly influential player. However, his time as a Duck is running out, as after the season, Bassa will be looking to achieve another goal: playing in the NFL. However, he hopes to leave a legacy at Oregon.
“I want to be known as one of the best linebackers to come through Oregon. One of the best communicators to come through Oregon, and just one of the best leaders to come to this program as well. I think that I’ve been doing a great job of that so far. My legacy here is not very far from over, but that’s what I want to be known for," said Bassa.
