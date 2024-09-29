Oregon Ducks Welcome to Big Ten Conference 'Traditions' Commercial
The 3-0 Oregon Ducks take on the unranked UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl to kick off Big Ten conference play. It will be the first Big Ten conference game in the history of the Oregon Ducks.
The No. 8 ranked Oregon Ducks look to continue their undefeated season going when they face the 1-2 UCLA Bruins. Oregon is fresh off a bye week following a 49-14 dismantling of rival Oregon State. UCLA on the other is coming off losses to Indiana and LSU.
Oregon and UCLA Face Off As Members of the Big Ten
Oregon's Big Ten commercial aired during College Football Gameday, as the crew was in Tuscaloosa, Alabama for Alabama's matchup vs. SEC foe Georgia.
It will take some getting used to seeing the “Big Ten” logo on the field during a UCLA and Oregon game. These two are familiar with each other and have played against each other for decades. Saturday night will be different.
It’s a new day in college football, and conference realignment is here. Get used to it.
Oregon Looking to Prove Doubters Wrong
Since moving from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten, there has been plenty of skepticism about how the new teams joining the Big Ten will fare. The Big Ten is known for being a conference that is “tough” and "physical." They play in cold weather, run the football, low scores games, etc. How will Oregon fare?
The former Pac-12 teams have not fared well against the Big Ten so far in conference play. UCLA, USC, and Washington each have lost in Big Ten matchups.
The Bruins had a beatdown at home at the hands of Indiana 42-13, Washington lost to Rutgers on a last-second missed field goal, and USC got outmuscled by Michigan’s run game. USC got right earlier with a win over Wisconsin in Week 5.
The Duck’s Big Ten Conference Tour
During the off-season, the beloved Oregon Duck went on a Big Ten stadium tour. The Duck traveled around the country to every Big Ten stadium (No Washington, though, for obvious reasons).
The inflatable Duck made national news and trended on social.
"We're mighty different when it comes to the jerseys you might see us wear, or the facilities that we get to be in," Lanning said. "And we're innovative, and we've always been on the cutting edge of everything we do. We've certainly positioned ourselves to be on the cutting edge and we're grateful for the opportunity to compete in the Big Ten."
Now, Oregon's journey in its new conference with chance at the Big Ten Title and competing in the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, begins on Septmber 28 in the Rose Bowl vs. UCLA.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: 5-Star Wide Receiver Commit Dallas Wilson at Colorado Game
MORE: Oregon Ducks Football Autzen Stadium Is One Of The Loudest College Football Stadiums
MORE: Oregon Ducks Offensive Lineman Josh Conerly Jr. Reveals Relationship with Phil Knight
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting 'Dark Horse' to Flip Ohio State Buckeyes Five-Star Commit
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert Gives Positive Injury Update: Return?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Addresses Oklahoma Brent Venables' Comments