Big Ten, Oregon Ducks Basketball Release 2024-25 Conference Schedule Dates
The Big Ten Network just announced all the dates for the women's and men's conference schedule for the upcoming season. The Oregon Ducks made the switch from the Pac-12 Conference to the Big Ten Conference so a lot of new opponents from the Midwest and the East Coast are apart of this season's schedule for the Ducks.
It's a 20-game conference schedule for each Big Ten school. All the schools will play three opponents twice. As for the single-play opponents, it will be seven games at home and seven on the road.
Each of the programs in the Central and East Coast time zones will make a trip to the West Coast only once. They will play back-to-back games in four days to minimize the time away from campus.
Here is Oregon's 2024-25 Big Ten Conference schedule on the men's side:
at USC - Dec. 4
vs. UCLA - Dec. 8
vs. Illinois - Jan. 2
vs. Maryland - Jan. 5
at Ohio State - Jan. 9
at Penn State - Jan. 12
vs. Purdue - Jan. 18
vs. Washington - Jan. 21
at Minnesota - Jan. 25
at UCLA - Jan. 30
vs. Nebraska - Feb. 2
at Michigan - Feb. 5
at Michigan State - Feb. 8
vs. Northwestern - Feb. 11
vs. Rutgers - Feb. 16
at Iowa - Feb. 19
at Wisconsin - Feb. 22
vs. USC - March 1
vs. Indiana - March 4
at Washington - March 9
The Big Ten Conference tournament at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana will take place from March 12-16, 2025.
Oregon will play USC, UCLA and Washington twice this season and every other program in the Big Ten just once.
The biggest visitor coming to Matthew Knight Arena has to the be last season's national championship runner-up, the Purdue Boilermakers. Don't sleep on Rutgers as well as the Scarlet Knights signed two major high school recruits in guard Dylan Harper and forward Ace Bailey.
Here is Oregon's non-conference schedule:
vs. UC Riverside - Nov. 4
vs. Montana - Nov. 8
vs. Portland - Nov. 12
vs. Troy - Nov. 17
at Oregon State - Nov. 21
vs. Texas A&M - Nov. 26 @ Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, NV
vs. San Diego State - Nov. 27 @ Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, NV
vs. Creighton - Nov. 30 @ Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, NV
vs. Stephen F. Austin - Dec. 15
vs. Stanford - Dec. 21 @ San Jose Tip-Off in San Jose, CA
vs. Weber State - Dec. 29
Both forward Kwame Evans Jr. and guard Jackson Shelstad will be returning for their sophomore seasons as the Ducks enter the Big Ten. The two returnees will be the face of the program alongside the Oregon coach Dana Altman's impressive transfer portal haul. Villanova's TJ Bamba, Georgetown's Supreme Cook, Stanford's Brandon Angel, and Toledo's Ra'Heim Moss look to make an immediate impact for the Ducks.
This is one of the most talented groups that head coach Dana Altman has put together since coming to Eugene in 2010. Altman is entering his 15th season under the helm for the Ducks.
