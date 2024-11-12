Ducks Digest

College Football Playoff Rankings: Oregon Ducks Lead, Georgia and Miami Drop

In the latest College Football Playoff rankings, the Oregon Ducks stay at No. 1. The Georgia Bulldogs fall to No. 12, and the Miami Hurricanes dropped to No. 9. The Big Ten has four teams in the top five with Oregon, Ohio State Buckeyes, Indiana Hoosiers, and Penn State Nittany Lions.

Charlie Viehl

Nov 9, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; The Duck rides a motorcycle and the Oregon Ducks take the field before a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium.
Nov 9, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; The Duck rides a motorcycle and the Oregon Ducks take the field before a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Tuesday night marks the second release of the College Football Playoff rankings, and the Oregon Ducks should expect to stay No. 1. Behind Oregon, however, the CFP Selection Committee had some decisions to make in this week's rankings.

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes stay put, but former top-four teams in the Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes both suffered upset losses on the road. Georgia falls to No. 12, Miami drops to No. 9.

The Duck rides a motorcycle and the Oregon Ducks take the field against the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadiu
Nov 9, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; The Duck rides a motorcycle and the Oregon Ducks take the field before a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The No. 3 Texas Longhorns and No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions replace Georgia and Miami, and the Big Ten Conference has three out of the top four teams, four out of the top five with No. 5 Indiana. The Big Ten and SEC are tied with four teams in the top 12.

However, the final bracket will look much different because the first four rankings are reserved for the four highest-ranked conference champions at the end of the season.

No. 6 BYU defeated Utah with a last-minute field goal. The game's officiating has sparked controversy, but the Cougars are now 9-0 with wins over No. 14 SMU and No. 16 Kansas State. Is BYU's resume better than Indiana's? For now, the Cougars remain one spot behind the Hoosiers.

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti reacts in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 9, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti reacts in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The argument is potentially irrelevant because the Hoosiers face Ohio State on Saturday. It will be Indiana coach Curt Cignetti's toughest test of the season, but it's an opportunity to prove the critics wrong. A win over the Buckeyes all-but guarantees the Hoosiers an appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game.

With three weeks left in the regular season, the rankings are bound to change. As it currently stands, the highest seeds would belong to Oregon (Big Ten), Texas (SEC), BYU (Big 12), and Miami (ACC) in the playoff bracket. However, the rankings will not reflect the automatic bids in the top-four until after the conference champions have been decided.

Here are the College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

1 Oregon

2 Ohio State

3 Texas

4 Penn State

5 Indiana

6 BYU

7 Tennessee

8 Notre Dame

9 Miami

10 Alabama

11 Ole Miss

12 Georgia

13 Boise State

14 SMU

15 Texas A&M

16 Kansas State

17 Colorado

18 Washington State

19 Louisville

20 Clemson

21 South Carolina

22 LSU

23 Missouri

24 Army

25 Tulane

Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is a 23-year old Boston College graduate and is an Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans beat reporter for On SI. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

