NFL Draft Quarterbacks: Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Ranked, Snubbed By Mel Kiper?

The 2025 NFL Draft class is packed with quarterback talent, including Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders, Miami Hurricanes' Cam Ward and Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel. Gabriel ranked last in a top-10 rankings list from Mel Kiper, NFL Draft Analyst.

Arden Cravalho

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel posts a video on social media on his way off the field after defeating Maryland at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel posts a video on social media on his way off the field after defeating Maryland at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel has led the Oregon Ducks to the No. 1 national ranking in the AP Top-25 Poll for the last four weeks. Coach Dan Lanning's program wouldn't be in the position they're at without his leadership, elite throwing and running ability.

ESPN's NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper still believes that Gabriel is far from the best quarterback in this upcoming class. In a ranking of the top-10 quarterbacks for the 2025 NFL Draft, Kiper has Oregon's Heisman Trophy candidate ranked as the No. 10 ready signal-caller.

Gabriel is behind the likes of Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders (No. 1), Miami Hurricanes' Cam Ward (No. 2), Alabama Crimson Tide's Jalen Milroe (No. 3).

Gabriel became the NCAA all-time leader with 180 career total touchdowns, passing Case Keenum (178), during the 39-18 win over Big Ten's Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium. Oregon's quarterback is currently at 180 and counting in his six-year collegiate career. This season for the Ducks, he has a 74.1 completion rate which stands right at the top among his quarterback peers. The dual threat is also mobile out of the pocket and holds six rushing touchdowns to his name so far.

Looking at the other Ducks on Kiper's NFL Draft big board, defensive lineman Derrick Harmon is ranked as the No. 17 best overall prospect and the No, 4 defensive tackle. He continues to stop the run and pressure his opposing quarterbacks each weekend. On the season, Harmon has 36 total tackles, three sacks, two pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

"Harmon transferred over from Michigan State after a solid 2023 season there, and his game has taken the next step in Eugene. What jumps out to me most is his consistent disruptiveness on a game-to-game basis. He combines quickness with power to cause chaos for opponents. And his scheme-versatility only adds to his value; Harmon can dominate at either defensive tackle or end."

ESPN's Mel Kiper

The other two Oregon players mentioned at their specific positions were tight end Terrance Ferguson (No. 4) and defensive end Jordan Burch (No. 4). Ferguson caught his 14th career receiving touchdown which is now tied for the second-most all-time among Oregon tight ends. Besides what Burch does as an edge rusher, he can also act like a running back.

Lanning has a hefty amount of professional talent on his roster which will continue to get noticed by the NFL's scouting departments, head coaches and general managers during this Big Ten Championship, College Football Playoff voyage for the Ducks.

Arden Cravalho has been covering Oregon football and basketball for Sports Illustrated's Oregon site since June 2024. Arden has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018. His other work can be seen on "The Slipper Still Fits" at SB Nation. Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, CA, Arden continues to follow his passion for college sports with a focus on the Ducks. His experience and dedication to covering Oregon's athletic programs are evident in his insightful articles and analysis

