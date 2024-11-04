Oregon Ducks Schedule: Wisconsin Badgers Prime Time Kickoff, TV Broadcast
While the No. 1 Oregon Ducks prepare to host the Maryland Terrapins in Autzen Stadium, the Big Ten has announced the updated schedule for Week 12. The Oregon Ducks vs. Wisconsin Badgers game will kickoff at 4:30 p.m. PT on Nov. 16 and will be broadcast on NBC.
The Ducks have started the season 9-0 for the first time since 2012, and they are coming off a convincing win over Michigan in "The Big House." On Saturday, the Ducks will put the undefeated record on the line against the Maryland Terrapins before traveling to Wisconsin.
The Badgers are 5-4, with losses to to No. 11 Alabama, USC, No. 6 Penn State, and Iowa.
This is the first year of Oregon and Wisconsin sharing a conference, but the two programs share a recent history of competing in the Rose Bowl. The Ducks have beaten the Badgers twice in "The Granddaddy of Them All" in the last 15 years.
In 2012, former Oregon coach Chip Kelly and Oregon legends Darron Thomas, LaMichael James, and De'Anthony Thomas led the Ducks to a 45-38 win over Wisconsin. In 2020, the Ducks were led by coach Mario Cristobal, quarterback Justin Herbert, and linebacker Troy Dye, beating the Badgers 28-27.
The history between both teams has little impact on the outcome of the Nov. 16 game, especially with current coach Dan Lanning making the Oregon program his own.
After the Ducks' win over Michigan on Nov. 2, Lanning had some high praise for Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel when speaking to the media.
"I think everybody in the nation needs to recognize what kind of quarterback we've got," said Lanning. "He's a really, really special player, and I'm really proud of his performance tonight and proud of our entire team."
The Ducks' trip to Wisconsin is the last road game of the 2024 regular season as both Maryland and Washington will travel to Eugene. As the final month of the season begins, can Oregon stay perfect through the final three games?
Like all teams, Oregon is dealing with some injuries at key positions. Wide receiver Tez Johnson is expected to miss some time while the status of offensive lineman Marcus Harper II remains questionable.
Before taking on Wisconsin, the Ducks will host Maryland on Saturday at 4 p.m. PT on the Big Ten Network.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Four-Star Commit Alai Kalaniuvalu Flips to BYU Cougars
MORE: Michigan's Sherrone Moore Challenges Big Ten Officiating in Loss to Oregon Ducks
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning on Win Over Michigan Wolverines: 'Nobody Flinched'
MORE: Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning Addresses Tez Johnson, Marcus Harper Injuries After Michigan Win
MORE: Big Ten Officiating Called Into Question: Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan Wolverines
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Evan Stewart Makes Incredible Touchdown Catch Wiped By Penalty: Dan Lanning Reacts
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Ranked Among Worst Officiating Calls In College Football
MORE: Oregon Ducks College Football Playoff Rankings Preview, Prediction
MORE: [EXCLUSIVE] Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Reveals What Makes Quarterback Dillon Gabriel 'Rare'
MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted To Flip Hawaiian Quarterback Recruit Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele