Oregon Football Among the Best in EA Sports College Football 25 Offensive Power Rankings
Oregon Football's offense is ready to fly this fall, and even earlier virtually.
EA Sports College Football 25 is in the midst of its "Rankings Week Showcase". Previously, the game announced the "Toughest Places to Play" with Autzen Stadium at No. 11. Thursday, we learned of the top offensive rankings.
The Ducks earned a 94 overall ranking, good for No. 2 in the land. Georgia also holds a 94 overall ranking for their offense, but that must have some hidden decimals placing them on top.
The rest of the top-10 offenses, in order, are Alabama (91), Texas (91), Ohio State (89), LSU (89), Miami (89), Colorado (89), Missouri (89), and Clemson (87). The only top-10 offense on Oregon's schedule this fall is Ohio State, which already has all the hype it needs.
"The Development Team meticulously examined hundreds of thousands of data points to arrive at our team power rankings," developers say on the EA website. "With help from our friends at Pro Football Focus (PFF), the team analyzed all 134 rosters, thousands of players, years worth of game film, and mountains of stats, ultimately arriving at our Team Power Rankings."
Other Big Ten Conference teams listed in the top-25: Penn State (12th, 87), USC (25th, 83).
Coming off of a season with the offense putting up video game numbers, and quarterback Bo Nix using those numbers to become a Heisman Trophy Finalist, the Ducks are expected to have another explosive offense with this year's group. The Ducks have one of the best wide receiver rooms in the nation, Jordan James and Noah Whittington are a dynamic pair of running backs, and QB transfer Dillon Gabriel is himself a Heisman favorite.
Even if the developers note that "Rankings are subject to change in future updates", Oregon will be happy with having one of the best offenses in the land, even virtually.
Stay up to date on all things Oregon Ducks by visiting Oregon Ducks on SI daily and following Oregon Ducks on SI on Facebook and X.