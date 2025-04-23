Pittsburgh Steelers To Trade George Pickens During NFL Draft? Los Angeles Chargers Fit
The Los Angeles Chargers are an interesting team to watch as NFL trades heat up this week with the 2025 NFL Draft ongoing. Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and General Manager Joe Hortiz could make the call to Pittsburgh to see about a potential trade for wide receiver George Pickens.
The Steelers do not have a second-round draft pick but are still busy on the phones. Pittsburgh has been "receiving calls" about the receiver and that the team is "open to conversations" regarding trading Pickens, according to The Athletic.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that "Pickens is more available than people think" and that many teams have shown interest including the Green Bay Packers. The Steelers have been fielding calls about Pickens after signing former Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf.
To add to the NFL rumors, Pickens has unfollowed the Steelers on Instagram.
"George Pickens is one intriguing trade name to watch," Schultz wrote. "Pittsburgh has taken and made calls on the talented WR, who's now extension-eligible. After paying Metcalf, league sources are skeptical the Steelers will pay two receivers."
Pickens has long been a No. 1 receiver for the Steelers, but adding Metcalf complicates things in Pittsburgh... Possibly opening up an opportunity for the Chargers.
The Chargers are are still on the hunt for a No. 1 receiver to pair with quarterback Justin Herbert. Is the 24-year-old Pickens the answer for the Chargers, Herbert and Harbaugh?
Pickens would give the Chargers a new No. 1 wide receiver alongside second-year breakout wideout Ladd McConkey. The rookie McConkey led the Chargers with 1,149 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2024, en route to breaking Chargers franchise rookie records in receiving yards and catches.
Pickens is entering his fourth season in the NFL with tons of potential. In three seasons, Pickens has totaled 174 catches for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns. In 2024 alone, Pickens had 59 receptions on 900 receiving yards with three touchdowns. The big-bodied Pickens is considered to be one of the most physical receivers in the NFL.
The former Oregon Ducks star Herbert is still looking for this first NFL playoff victory. As one of the most beloved former Ducks of all time, Oregon fans hope that changes in season two under Harbaugh.
Herbert finished the 2024 season 332 of 504 passing for 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions while adding 69 rush attempts for 306 yards and two more touchdowns.
The Chargers did bring back Herbert's former teammate and a favorite target in receiver Mike Williams. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Williams split his time last season between the New York Jets and Steelers, finishing with 21 catches for 298 yards and a touchdown.
Herbert and Williams played together for four seasons Williams had 187 receptions for 2,797 yards in 44 games. The even better news? Williams has caught 18 touchdown passes from Herbert, which is good for the second-most of any receiver Herbert has played with in Los Angeles.
"Just the past, everything we've done in the past, the amount of plays we made and having fun out there and celebrating with the guys," Williams said. "Just excited to do it again and looking forward to it. I feel like we gained a lot of trust in each other over the years and I'm excited just to get back with him, get on the field and starting gaining that connection back and making plays again.”
Herbert is undoubtedly talented. It'll be all eyes on any moves the Chargers make to provide him with weapons.