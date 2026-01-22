Oregon Ducks Eye Exciting California Recruit From Class of 2027

After racing out to a hot start in the 2027 recruiting cycle, the Oregon Ducks have stayed hot on the recruiting trail and are locking in dates for unofficial visits in the coming up weeks.

One of the Ducks' top offensive line targets in the 2027 cycle has already gotten a home visit from the Ducks and is set to return the favor later this month. Three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael has heard extensively from the Ducks since they offered him on Dec. 22, 2025 and he is now set to make his way onto campus for the first time on Jan. 24, per Rivals.

Making A Stop In Eugene

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Michael spoke with Rivals about his recruitment. He emphasized his relationship with Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry.

“It was good, coach Terry is really cool,” Michael said. “He talked to me and my family and I’m really excited to get up there this weekend. His main message for me was letting us know that I’m a big priority to him. He said I would thrive in their system and they are going to do anything they can to get me up there."

Terry is quite the effective recruiter, so it wouldn't come as a surprise if he is able to close the deal with Michael. Ranked as the No. 31 recruiter for the 2026 cycle according to 247Sports' rankings, Terry served as the lead recruiter for five-star interior offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho and four-star interior offensive lineman Tommy Tofi.

Michael's visit to Eugene will be the first unofficial visit he's taken this year. The following weekend on Jan. 31, he will be in Los Angeles and make stops at USC and UCLA. His lone visit in 2025 was to the Crosstown Rivalry between the Trojans and Bruins on Nov. 29, per Rivals.

Three-Star Recruit Avery Michael's Recruiting Profile

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Michael is one of the most underrated recruits in the 2026 cycle. Despite being ranked as the No. 59 offensive tackle and No. 80 player in California according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Michael holds 28 offers.

However, Michael cut his list down to six schools, per 247 Sports:

Cal

Michigan

Nebraska

Washington

USC

Oregon

MORE: Oregon Ducks Receive Update On Offensive Tackle Transfer Jordan Seaton

MORE: One Underrated Transfer In The Oregon Ducks' Portal Class



MORE: How to Watch Oregon Ducks' 2026 Big Ten Schedule Reveal

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Oregon's 2027 Recruiting Activity

Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on from the sideline during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels of the 2022 Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images | Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

The Ducks have been getting after it on the recruiting trail in the 2027 cycle. Especially along the offensive line.

In addition to getting a visit from Michael, the Ducks are also in good shape for four-star interior offensive lineman Gecova Doyal. He is ranked as the No. 19 interior offensive linemen and No. 4 player in the state of Washington according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.

Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Oregon a 55 percent chance of landing Doyal.

The Ducks were the third team to offer three-star interior offensive linemen Lex Mailangi back in June 2024. He checks in as the No. 35 interior offensive linemen in the cycle. The RPM has Mailangi with a 92 percent chance of going to Oregon.

Oregon currently has one hard commit for the recruiting class of 2027, four-star EDGE Cameron Pritchett from Alabaster, Alabama.

Recommended Articles