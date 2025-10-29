Ducks Digest

Ranking Oregon's Most Difficult Remaining Games Scheduled in 2025

More than halfway through the season, the Oregon Ducks have a few challenges standing between them and the post season. Which of Oregon's upcoming opponents will provide the most challenge for coach Dan Lanning and crew?

Ally Osborne

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Currently 7-1 on the 2025-2026 season after a rainy win against the Wisconsin Badgers at home, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks only have four games left until the post season.

With one loss in Big Ten Conference play, Oregon's chances of reaching the conference championship not only relies on No. 2 Indiana or No. 1 Ohio State losing but also on Oregon winning out the rest of their regular season.

And with an even spread of home and away games, here's Oregon's upcoming games ranked toughest to easiest.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates after scoring a
Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates after scoring against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

1 - No. 23 USC Trojans at Oregon (Nov. 22)

The second to last game of Oregon's regular season, going up against the 5-2 No. 23 USC Trojans is very likely Oregon's toughest game left until the postseason.

Though Oregon holds home field advantage, the Ducks' nation-topping longest home winning streak was broken by the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers earlier in the season, showing that Autzen Stadium isn't as impenetrable as fans originally thought. As far as the Trojans are concerned, their last victory in the Emerald Valley came during the Pac-12 days in 2011.

Currently this season, the Trojans average 42.4 points per game, bringing a tough passing game with 2,283 receiving yards on the season thanks to quarterback Jayden Maiava and company. Wide receiver Makai Lemon is also well on his way to cracking 1,000 yards on the season.

Leading up to facing the Ducks, the Trojans have easier challenges against Nebraska and Northwestern, before facing a tougher opponent in Iowa, getting loose right before making the trip to Autzen.

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Oc
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Oct. 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2 - Oregon at Iowa Hawkeyes (Nov. 8)

Potentially seen as a trap game for Oregon, the Ducks' next game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on the road could very well be one of the most challenging of the rest of the regular season.

Iowa is one of few teams to get within five points of Indiana, Oregon's single loss of the year. The Hawkeye defense held the Hoosiers under their seasonal average yards per game in passing and rushing, which could mean Iowa could pull a similar scheme with the pass-heavy Oregon offense.

Over the last two seasons, Iowa has a 14-2 home record, showing that playing at Kinnick Stadium won't be a cake walk for the Ducks.

Oct 18, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) passes in the second half aga
Oct 18, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) passes in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

3 - Oregon at Washington (Nov. 29)

Known as one of Oregon's biggest rivals, the heat of emotions during a tense game at Husky Stadium may also prove a challenge for Oregon. Washington's next three games against Wisconsin (road), Purdue (home), and UCLA (road) are all great warmup games against lesser opponents to get ready for the Ducks. The Ducks enter their rivalry game after a close battle with the Trojans, and however that game goes, can impact the mood against Washington.

Currently standing 6-2 on the season, the Huskies are up there in record with Iowa and USC. Both of Washington's losses are to No. 1 Ohio State and No. 21 Michigan, both teams Oregon will not face during the regular season.

Against a mutual opponent both teams share in the conference, Rutgers, Washington won at home 38-19 compared to Oregon's 56-10 beatdown on the road.

However, Washington brings a balanced rushing and passing attack with quarterback Demond Williams Jr. and running back Jonah Coleman and wide receiver Denzel Boston.

Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) alludes the sack of Iowa Hawkeyes
Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) alludes the sack of Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Bryce Hawthorne (96) as offensive lineman Ashton Beers (78) attempts to block during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

4 - Minnesota Gophers at Oregon (Nov. 14)

Finally, Oregon's likely easiest opponent lies in the middle of November as the Ducks face the Minnesota Golden Gophers at home. Minnesota sits at the middle of the Big Ten with a record of 5-3, with losses again Cal, Iowa, and No. 1 Ohio State.

The Golden Gophers put up the lowest points per game of all of Oregon's last stretch opponents at 23.9. Their third and fourth down efficiency are both below 40 percent. Furthermore, none of their rushers or receivers have cracked 400 yards on the season.

Hosting the Golden Gophers at home is likely the easiest challenge Oregon will have for the rest of the season.

