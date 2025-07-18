Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore Too High, Too Low In Big Ten Quarterback Rankings?
When it comes to the upcoming 2025 Oregon Ducks football season, one point of mystery for the Ducks is the most likely starting quarterback Dante Moore.
Many analysts and media members alike believe Moore will be the front man for Oregon, though the Sophomore only played in four games for the Ducks in 2024 while shadowing now Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Not only is Moore suspected to be the starter, he's also expected to be a top quarterback in the nation as the first "Oregon developed" quarterback of coach Dan Lanning's tenure.
In a recent quarterback ranking from On3's Andy Staples, Moore continues to rake in the praise with Staples placing the Duck as the No. 5 best Big Ten quarterback in the conference.
Staples' Top-10 Ranking of Big Ten Quarterbacks Ahead of 2025 Season:
1. Drew Allar, Penn State
2. Luke Altmyer, Illinois
3. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
4. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA
5. Dante Moore, Oregon
6. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska
7. Julian Sayin, Ohio State
8. Bryce Underwood, Michigan
9. Demond Williams Jr., Washington
10. Mark Gronowski, Iowa
Staples argued Moore's ranking by pointing to the quarterback's willingness to sit behind Gabriel the past season as well as signals from Oregon coaches of Moore's talent, which has heavily indicated Moore will be the starter this upcoming season.
“Dante has all the ability in the world, has the arm talent,"Lanning told Oregon Ducks reporter Bri Amaranthus in April. “I’ve been really pleased with his intelligence to get us checked into a positive play. A lot of times playing football, it's advantage offense, advantage defense based on the call. He's done a great job of getting us in an advantage call. Whenever he sees a certain look, being able to adjust and adapt to that.”
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Job Security Ranked: Luke Fickell, Lincoln Riley Hot Seat?
MORE: Elite Linebacker Recruit To Commit To Oregon Ducks, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan?
MORE: Elite Recruit Davon Benjamin Reveals Finalists, Sets Commitment Date
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Bryson Beaver Skyrockets Over Ryder Lyons: Recruiting Rankings
Staples' ranking of Moore is actually lower than CBS Sports Analyst Josh Pate's Big Ten preseason quarterback rankings, which he released at the end of June. Pate ranked Moore at No. 3 in the conference above Iamaleava, Mendoza, and Altmyer, basing his ranking on word from Ducks practices and the potential of Moore working in Oregon's offensive scheme.
If the rankings from Staples, Pate, and other analysts aren't drumming up enough hype, looking at posts about Moore on social media may add to the anticipation for the 2025 season. A recent photo of Moore with freshman reciever Dakorien Moore at an Oregon charity softball game drummed up quite a bit of hype from fans, excited to see what the duo will be able to accomplish on the field.
Dakorien Moore also recently made a bold claim about his new quarterback on a recent podcast appearance.
“I think he will win the Heisman this year,” said Dakorien Moore when asked about Dante Moore on "The Pivot Podcast" with Ryan Clark.