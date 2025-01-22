Ducks Digest

Elite Safety Recruit Chace Calicut Compares Texas Longhorns, Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Texas Longhorns, and Texas A&M Aggies are all in on the 2026 four-star recruit from North Shore, Texas. The Longhorns are the early favorites for Chace Calicut and he's planning a visit to Austin this weekend on Jan. 25 for Junior Day.

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian speaks during the Coaches' Press Conference at AT&T Stadium, Jan. 9, 2024. Both coaches answered questions from the media during the conference, and will face each other in the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semi-final game on Friday.
Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian speaks during the Coaches' Press Conference at AT&T Stadium, Jan. 9, 2024. Both coaches answered questions from the media during the conference, and will face each other in the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semi-final game on Friday. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Safety recruit from the class of 2026 Chace Calicut is the No. 20 recruit coming out of the state of Texas and the No. 17 safety in the country, according to On3. As for his future home, he has over 20 college offers and is high on on the Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Texas Longhorns, and Texas A&M Aggies.

The four-star received his offer from the Ducks back on Nov. 7, 2024. Oregon defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Chris Hampton paid a visit to Calicut at North Shore in Houston, Texas on Jan. 9.

At 6-3, 190 pounds, Calicut is the total package at the cornerback position. He helped lead North Shore to a 14-1 overall record and the 6A Division I Texas Football State Semifinals.

New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football
New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football as they prepare for the 2023 season. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

He made two unofficial visits to College Station back on Aug. 31 for the 23-13 loss to Notre Dame and on Oct. 26th for the 38-24 win over the LSU Tigers. Calicut also visited Texas A&M once again for Junior Day this past weekend on Jan. 18.

Calicut received an offer from Texas this past week on Jan. 17 and is planning a visit to Austin this weekend on Jan. 25 for Junior Day. The Longhorns are the early favorite to sign the star safety at this point in time.

“I love Texas,” Calicut told On3. “They are the early favorite and I will visit the first time on Jan. 25. Coach Terry Joseph was in to see me last week and he made me feel important. He made me feel like he wants me to play for Texas one day.

Coach Dan Lanning is working towards getting Calicut out to Eugene soon. He's planning to take official visits before he commits anywhere.

“Oregon had a great season, they produce players and I can’t wait to visit them and Michigan. Oregon has been a dream school, so they were one of my favorites growing up. I want to see what it is like at both of these places... “I will go where it feels like home. It matters who the staff is, how they coach and how I fit into the program.”

2026 safety Chace Calicut

Oregon's 2026 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 1 in the country but doesn't have any incoming cornerbacks. Coach Hampton did pay another recent visit to 2026 cornerback recruit Elbert Hill in Akron, Ohio.

Hoban's Elbert Hill IV returns a first-half kick 92 yards for a touchdown against Glenville, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.
Hoban's Elbert Hill IV returns a first-half kick 92 yards for a touchdown against Glenville, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

The headlining recruit for the Ducks in the Class of 2026 is five-star tight end Kendre Harrison who also plans on playing basketball under coach Dana Altman. He's the no. 14 overall recruit and No. 1 tight end in his respective class.

The other 2026 Oregon commits include:

Four-star quarterback Jonas Williams

Four-star running back Tradarian Ball

Four-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene

Four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland

Four-star defensive lineman Bott Mulitalo

Four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui

Four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips

Three-star defensive end Dutch Horisk

Three-star defensive lineman Viliami Moala

ARDEN CRAVALHO

Arden Cravalho has been covering Oregon football and basketball for Sports Illustrated's Oregon site since June 2024. Arden has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018. His other work can be seen on "The Slipper Still Fits" at SB Nation. Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, CA, Arden continues to follow his passion for college sports with a focus on the Ducks.

