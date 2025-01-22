Elite Safety Recruit Chace Calicut Compares Texas Longhorns, Oregon Ducks
Safety recruit from the class of 2026 Chace Calicut is the No. 20 recruit coming out of the state of Texas and the No. 17 safety in the country, according to On3. As for his future home, he has over 20 college offers and is high on on the Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Texas Longhorns, and Texas A&M Aggies.
The four-star received his offer from the Ducks back on Nov. 7, 2024. Oregon defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Chris Hampton paid a visit to Calicut at North Shore in Houston, Texas on Jan. 9.
At 6-3, 190 pounds, Calicut is the total package at the cornerback position. He helped lead North Shore to a 14-1 overall record and the 6A Division I Texas Football State Semifinals.
He made two unofficial visits to College Station back on Aug. 31 for the 23-13 loss to Notre Dame and on Oct. 26th for the 38-24 win over the LSU Tigers. Calicut also visited Texas A&M once again for Junior Day this past weekend on Jan. 18.
Calicut received an offer from Texas this past week on Jan. 17 and is planning a visit to Austin this weekend on Jan. 25 for Junior Day. The Longhorns are the early favorite to sign the star safety at this point in time.
“I love Texas,” Calicut told On3. “They are the early favorite and I will visit the first time on Jan. 25. Coach Terry Joseph was in to see me last week and he made me feel important. He made me feel like he wants me to play for Texas one day.
Coach Dan Lanning is working towards getting Calicut out to Eugene soon. He's planning to take official visits before he commits anywhere.
“Oregon had a great season, they produce players and I can’t wait to visit them and Michigan. Oregon has been a dream school, so they were one of my favorites growing up. I want to see what it is like at both of these places... “I will go where it feels like home. It matters who the staff is, how they coach and how I fit into the program.”- 2026 safety Chace Calicut
Oregon's 2026 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 1 in the country but doesn't have any incoming cornerbacks. Coach Hampton did pay another recent visit to 2026 cornerback recruit Elbert Hill in Akron, Ohio.
The headlining recruit for the Ducks in the Class of 2026 is five-star tight end Kendre Harrison who also plans on playing basketball under coach Dana Altman. He's the no. 14 overall recruit and No. 1 tight end in his respective class.
The other 2026 Oregon commits include:
Four-star quarterback Jonas Williams
Four-star running back Tradarian Ball
Four-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene
Four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland
Four-star defensive lineman Bott Mulitalo
Four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui
Four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips
Three-star defensive end Dutch Horisk
Three-star defensive lineman Viliami Moala
