Colorado's Travis Hunter Suffers Near Injury Celebrating With Oregon Ducks' Dakorien Moore

Oregon Ducks receiver signee Dakorien Moore got into a painful-looking tumble with Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter while celebrating a touchdown at the Polynesian Bowl. The two narrowly escaped injury, important as Hunter enters the NFL Draft and Moore looks to become Oregon's next star receiver.

Zach Dimmitt

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after a penalty is called during the second quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after a penalty is called during the second quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Oregon Ducks receiver signee Dakorien Moore made one of the best football plays of the new year at the 2025 Polynesian Bowl on Friday and went viral on social media as a result.

But after making his one-handed, juke-filled 75-yard touchdown grab to take the lead in the fourth quarter, Moore was a part of another moment that drew a ton of eyes due in large part to a cameo by outgoing Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter.

Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, ran off the sidelines to celebrate with Moore after the touchdown, but instead slipped once he reached Moore in the end zone. Hunter's sudden tumble threw Moore high into the air, causing both guys to take tough-looking falls.

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter poses for a photo during a press conference before the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Moore hit his back and head hard on the turf after going airborne while Hunter's left leg bent awkwardly as he tried to keep his balance.

Take a look:

Players have gotten injured while celebrating before, and this one looked capable of giving the normal human some bumps and bruises. But Moore and Hunter aren't exactly your everyday type of athletes and

Hunter certainly can't afford to get injured right now. He's still got Pro Day and the NFL Scouting Combine to prepare for as he gets set to be one of the top players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

It's almost certain we'll see Hunter covering Moore one-on-one during Sunday's at some point in the future, and the Oregon star's latest highlight is just more proof.

Friday's catch wasn't the only highlight Moore has gotten attention for recently. In the Under Armour All-American Game earlier this month, he won MVP and made it on SportsCenter's Top 10 after returning a punt 83 yards back for a touchdown.

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs with the ball and scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

He said after that play that it "felt too easy." The same could be said for his catch in the Polynesian Bowl.

"I ain't gonna lie, when that ball had another bounce it came to me. It was God telling me to pick it up," Moore told ESPN at the Under Armour All-American Game. "As a returner, you want the ball so bad, you know you don't get too many of those opportunities where the ball actually comes to you because they don't want to kick you the ball. So when I took it, it was just God telling me get away. ... I wouldn't say it was too boring, but it felt a little too easy. Like all I did was run outside and it was just green grass, like they didn't want to come get me or something."

Moore will now prepare for his first season at Oregon after a memorable career at Duncanville High School in Texas. As for Hunter, he won't have to wait long to hear his name called when the 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay.

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is a journalist contributing to the Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies on SI websites. Dimmitt I graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 2022 with a Bachelors degree in Journalism.

