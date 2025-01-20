Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs Hosting 5-Star QB Jared Curtis: Official Visits Scheduled
The Oregon Ducks are in a recruiting battle for five-star, class of 2026 quarterback Jared Curtis. Earlier this week, Curtis named his top six schools and set visits to three of them.
When is Curtis set to visit Oregon?
Jared Curtis Visitng Eugene In June
Jared Curtis announced to On3 that his top six schools are the Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, South Carolina Gamecocks, Auburn Tigers, and Ohio State Buckeyes.
Curtis told On3’s Hayes Fawcett that he has three visits set; Oregon June 6-8, Georgia June 13-15, and South Carolina 20-22.
Curtis committed to Georgia back in March of 2024, but decommitted in October to weigh his options. He is still projected to sign with Georgia, according to 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions.
Jared Curtis Player Profile
Jared Curtis is a 6-4, 225 pound quarterback out of Nashville, Tennessee. Curtis is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. Director of scouting Andrew Ivins of 247Sports had this to say about Curtis.
“A big armed quarterback prospect with some moxie. Started playing football career off playing running back before getting a look under center,” Ivins said. “Instantly found success at his new position, earning Mr. Football runner-up honors in Tennessee after a freshman campaign in which he won ten games and totaled just over 2,750 yards of offense.
Ivins notes that Curtis can throw the ball deep down the field, while also being an extremely accurate quarterback. He isn't necessarily a running quarterback, but like many good quarterbacks, can make the right play with his legs when he has to.
"Not afraid to dial up the deep ball and tends to connect on plenty of vertical shots. Also excels at hitting timing-based breaking routes over the middle," Ivins said. "Shouldn't be classified as a true dual-threat talent, but can move the chains with his legs and work off script when the pocket collpases."
There is still a lot of room for growth and improvement, but Curtis has the looks of a player that can succeed in whatever situation he finds himself in at the next level.
What will Oregon's quarterback room look like in 2026?
In 2025, the Ducks are expected to start Dante Moore at quarterback, with former four-star recruit Austin Novosad backing him up. There is confidence around Moore in Eugene, but will he play his way into NFL Draft consideration? Oregon also signed four-star quarterback Akili Smith Jr. in December, with sophomore Luke Moga providing more depth to that unit as well.
