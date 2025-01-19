Oregon Ducks Push To Flip Ohio State Buckeyes 5-Star Commit Chris HenryJr.: Visit Looms
EUGENE -The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are not taking their foot off the gas. The Ducks have already secured one of the nation’s overall top recruiting classes, ranking No. 4 in the nation according to 247 Sports’ 2025 Overall Football Team Rankings. The Ducks boast the No. 11 transfer class in the nation as well as the No. 5 incoming freshman class. Oregon is looking to extend its recruiting dominance with five-star wide receiver and Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr.
Although Henry has been committed to the Buckeyes since July 28, 2023, it appears the young receiver is keeping his options open as he is set to visit the Oregon Ducks on Jan. 25, according to On3’s Chad Simmons.
Henry is the nation’s No. 5 overall prospect in the 2026 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. He is also listed as the No. 1 WR in the class and the top-ranked recruit from the state of California.
Henry has already visited Eugene twice since July. Now, the five-star receiver has scheduled another visit. The elite recruit told On3 that he would return to the University of Oregon’s campus on January 25. He most recently visited Oregon in November for Oregon’s game against Maryland after visiting Oregon back in July for the Saturday Night Live coaching event.
“Obviously, they had a great season this year,” Henry told On3 about what keeps him coming back. “The relationship I have with them is strong; they have a great relationship with my mom, my family.”
Although Henry is undoubtedly interested in Oregon’s program and what they have to offer, he remains locked in with the Buckeyes, who will be competing for a national championship against Notre Dame on Monday.
“This team has showed me that they’re resilient,” Henry said of the Buckeyes. “You know, the ability to persevere even though they went through those couple losses, they came back harder. They showed me that they’re the team I want to be with.”
Henry is the son of former Cincinnati Bengal Chris Henry Sr. Henry Sr. played in the NFL for four years and was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2005. Henry Sr. showcased tremendous talent with his speed, athletic ability, and strong hands. However, Henry Sr. tragically died in 2009, and Henry Jr. is looking to continue his father's legacy.
"He would start at every college in America right now, and he still has two years remaining in high school," Henry Sr.'s former teammate T.J. Houshmandzadeh said. "That's how legit he is."
If Henry were to flip to Oregon, he would join a receiving corps flooded with talent. Even with the departure of top receivers Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden, the Ducks still boast one of the most dominant receiving rooms in the nation. Senior starter Evan Stewart will be returning to Oregon for the upcoming season, as well as Jurrion Dickey, Justius Lowe, and Jeremiah McClellan, who will likely see an increased role in 2025.
Although Henry is still locked in with Ohio State, Oregon is making a strong push for the receiver’s commitment. Henry will be on campus next week. Can the Ducks manage to flip him from Ohio State?
