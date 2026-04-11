Four-Star Cornerback Recruit Hayden Stepp Makes Announcement With Oregon, Alabama

The recruiting cycle continues, and the Oregon Ducks juggle preparing their players for the spring game while bringing the latest top prospects for the class of 2027. In fact, coach Dan Lanning and crew continue to add names to their summer slate of official visits, making June a premiere time to see the upcoming stars for the Ducks.

On Friday, four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp officially announced his top four schools: the Oregon Ducks, the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Georgia Bulldogs, and the California Golden Bears according to Hunter Shelton of On3.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hayden Stepp Announces Top Four Schools

This top four announcement is quite the jump for Stepp, as he's amassed 40 offers from programs like Ole Miss, Tennessee, Auburn, and Kentucky. Stepp's decision also strays from his original final five declaration from December, when he put Miami and Tennessee in the mix.

On top of his official date for Oregon set on June 12 (which is becoming a main weekend for recruits to visit Eugene, Oregon), Stepp also has official visits solidified with Alabama (May 29) and California (June 15).

The Oregon Marching Band entertains fans in the parking lot of Autzen Stadium before the College Football Playoff game between Oregon and James Madison Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Hayden Stepp Could Bring to Oregon

The 6-3, 185-pound corner from Las Vegas, Nevada, is considered the No. 14 player in his class, according to the ESPN 300 and is ranked as a four-star prospect by 247Sports. Stepp's size and continued muscle build is a big upside for colleges, which includes a higher center of gravity that helps with mobility. Stepp also is older for his grade, competing for four years on varsity, bringing increased maturity to his future college.

For the 2025-2026 season with Bishop Gorman High School, Stepp recorded 24 total tackles with 16 solo tackles and four pass defenses over nine games. His best game was in November in the final game of the season against Foothill, where he recorded five tackles (four solo) in a 56-6 win.

He also recorded two tackles in the Under Armor All-American game, was on the Polynesian Bowl roster, and The Opening Finals roster as well.

Stepp has not yet revealed a commitment date, but it's safe to assume he will wait until taking his official visits in the summer.

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi speaks during a media day as the Oregon Ducks arrive on Jan. 7, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia ahead of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

California and Tosh Lupoi Challenging Oregon for Recruits

Stepp is another example of a trend with Oregon recruits also being courted by former defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi and his new team, the California Golden Bears. On the same day Stepp announced his final four schools, four-star wide receiver and California native Charles Davis III committed to Cal over Oregon and UCLA.

Throughout the offseason, Lanning and crew have fought Cal and fellow former Duck, Kentucky coach Will Stein, for recruits. It's the unfortunate but very real downside to coaches departing their previous programs.

However, the Ducks currently sit at No. 10 on 247 Sports national recruiting rankings for the class of 2027 while Cal sits at No. 23 and Kentucky is at No. 20.