What 4-Star Linebacker Recruit Nick Abrams Said About Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning
EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks have added yet another highly touted recruit to their visitor list. Four-star linebacker Nick Abrams, from the class of 2026, is set to visit Oregon in the spring, per On3’s Steve Wiltfong.
The Oregon Ducks currently boast the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for 2026, according to On3. As the Ducks continue to strengthen their roster, Abrams has emerged as a pivotal target in their ongoing recruitment efforts.
The No. 18 linebacker in the 2026 recruiting class and No. 6 prospect in Maryland received a scholarship offer from Oregon’s defensive coordinator at the end of January. Although Abrams has yet to visit Eugene, Oregon has emerged as a top destination for the four-star linebacker.
Earlier this month, Abrams released his top-15 schools, which were dominated by the SEC and Big Ten Conferences. The list included Alabama, Georgia, Penn State, Michigan State, Texas A&M, Duke, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Syracuse, Maryland, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, and USC.
Although it is still unclear where the young prospect will end up, Oregon has made a strong case for Abrams’ commitment and will likely be in his top ten, which he plans to release at the end of the month.
“The atmosphere Coach Lanning has created is great,” Abrams told On3. “Being able to change the culture at Oregon, join the Big Ten, and in their first year win it and go undefeated in the regular season—it’s crazy.”
Looking ahead, the Ducks will face stiff competition in their pursuit of Abrams, going up against powerhouse programs such as Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, and USC for his commitment. However, the Ducks have been making a strong push, with linebackers coach Brian Michalowski maintaining regular communication with Abrams. Coach Dan Lanning has also been personally involved in the recruiting process.
“They have also made me a major priority, showing me how I would fit in the defense and also having us be the first family (Lanning) met with over Zoom,” Abrams told On3. “It’s been great getting to know him, Coach Lupoi, and Coach Michalowski.”
Since Lanning’s arrival in Eugene, he has taken the program to new levels—both on the field, in the transfer portal, and on the recruiting trail. Lanning led the Ducks to an undefeated season while establishing his team as early national championship contenders for the 2025 season. Additionally, he has signed some of the nation’s best recruiting and transfer classes in recent years.
Lanning has been a catalyst for growth and has undeniably set a new standard for Oregon football. With the trajectory Oregon is on, it seems safe to say Lanning is on the road to leading Oregon football to its first national championship.
“I remember seeing Oregon hiring Coach Dan Lanning and seeing all the progress he has made so far, and it’s been great,” the four-star linebacker contined. “He is definitely a coach I could see myself playing for.”
Abrams’ upcoming visit to Eugene will be a crucial step in his recruitment as the Ducks look to make a strong impression on the highly sought-after linebacker. With official visits already locked in for Alabama and Georgia, Oregon will have to capitalize on his spring trip to stay in the race for his commitment.