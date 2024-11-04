Big Ten Power Rankings: Oregon Ducks Ahead of Ohio State, Indiana, Penn State
The Oregon Ducks took care of business on the road against the Michigan Wolverines. The Ducks took down the defending champions 38-17 and improved their record to 9-0.
Who is behind Oregon in the Big Ten Power Rankings?
1. Oregon Ducks: 9-0 (Last Week: 1)
The Oregon Ducks kept their undefeated season alive in a wire-to-wire victory over the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines. Oregon is now the unanimous No. 1 ranked team in the AP Poll.
Next Game: 11/9 vs. Maryland
2. Ohio State Buckeyes: 7-1 (Last Week: 4)
Ohio State had their best win of the season at Penn State on Saturday. The Buckeyes spotted the Nittany Lions 10 points and were still able to win 20-13. Ohio State’s offense still hasn’t lived up to expectations, but that defense showed up in a big way.
Next Game: 11/9 v. Purdue
3. Indiana Hoosiers: 9-0 (Last Week: 3)
Early against Michigan State, it looked as if the miracle undefeated season was coming to an end as the Hoosiers went down 10-0. Never mind that, Indiana rolled off 47 straight points and absolutely dominated to improve their record to 9-0. If they win 2 out of their last 3 regular season games, a College Football Playoff spot should be a lock.
Next Game: 11/9 v. Michigan
4. Penn State Nittany Lions: 7-1 (Last Week: 2)
What a disappointing loss for Penn State. The Nittany Lions got off to a great start at home vs. Ohio State but couldn't finish the game. Coach James Franklin is still looking for that signature win in the regular season.
Next Game: 11/9 v. Washington
5. Minnesota Golden Gophers: 6-3 (Last Week: 9)
There aren’t many teams out there playing better than Minnesota. The Gophers extended their winning streak to four games with a road upset of Illinois.
Next Game: 11/9 at Rutgers
6. Illinois Fighting Illini: 6-3 (Last Week: 5)
Illinois finally lost a game they were supposed to win. Coming into Saturday, the Illini’s two losses were at Penn State and Oregon. They lost to Minnesota at home and dropped a spot because of it.
Next Game: 11/16 vs. Michigan State
7. Iowa Hawkeyes: 6-3 (Last Week: 10)
This is not the same Iowa team from years past. These Hawkeyes can score. Iowa has scored 40 or more points in their last three wins, including their most recent win over Wisconsin, 42-10.
Next Game: 11/8 at UCLA
8. Michigan Wolverines 5-4 (Last Week: 7)
There's not a lot to say about Michigan that hasn’t been said before. The quarterback position is still an issue, although it did look more competent in their 38-17 loss vs. Oregon. They won’t drop too far because of who they played.
Next Game: 11/9 at Indiana
9. Washington Huskies: 5-4 (Last Week: NR)
It feels crazy to put Washington at No. 9, but this is a current power ranking and there aren’t nine teams better in the Big Ten right now than Washington. They beat USC and improved their record to 5-4. If they want to stay in this top ten, they can prove it by having a good showing vs. Penn State next week.
Next Game: 11/9 at Penn State
10. Nebraska Cornhuskers: 5-4 (Last Week: 6)
Once upon a time, the 2024 Nebraska Cornhuskers were 5-1. Three weeks later and they have lost three straight games, finding themselves still battling to secure a bowl bid. Losing at home to UCLA cannot happen. They have a bye week before going to USC.
Next Game: 11/16 at USC
Dropped from Rankings: Wisconsin Badgers
