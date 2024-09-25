Oklahoma Sooners' Brent Venables Addresses Dillon Gabriel's Transfer To Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks struck big in the transfer portal this offseason with the addition of quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
However, when he chose to leave Oklahoma after two seasons in Norman, it took Sooners head coach Brent Venables by surprise, but not necessarily for reasons some might expect.
When speaking with the media Tuesday, Venables brought it upon himself to address Gabriel's departure after catching wind of buzz that Oklahoma pushed Gabriel out amid the Sooners' benching of starter Jackson Arnold. Venables also said he was surprised when the quarterback told him he was considering staying at Oklahoma.
"Had a meeting after a few weeks at the end of the season, where Dillon Gabriel came to visit with me," Venables said. "He wanted to have a meeting and let me know that he wasn't going to play in the bowl game. And so, I had already gotten wind, and he knew some other guys were opting out on the offensive line and things like that, and I did not know that at that time he wasn't going to go to the NFL."
"Disappointed that he wasn't going to go play in the bowl game, and the circumstances of coach (Jeff) Lebby leaving, and thought he wanted to get closer to home to Hawaii. And I was like, 'I didn't know I had to fight this fight, you know. I didn't realize that you were even considering coming back.' And he says, 'Yeah, but I just really want to get closer to home.' We hugged and shook hands, and he was a little emotional, but it was all really good and positive."
Gabriel, who is currently in his sixth season of college football, had arguably the best campaign of his career last year with Oklahoma. Highlighted by a 34-30 win over No. 3 Texas in the Red River Rivalry, Gabriel finished the season 266 of 384 passing for a career-best 3,660 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions. He showed off continued dual-threat ability by tallying career-high marks in rush attempts (93), rushing yards (373) and rushing touchdowns (12). A large portion of that production came in the win over the Longhorns when he finished with 14 carries for 113 yards and a score.
Venables bringing up the topic in the first place shows how highly he thought of Gabriel during their two seasons together. With questions surrounding their quarterback room as SEC play continues, the Sooners and their die-hard fans are certainly wishing that Gabriel had decided to stay instead of heading west to Eugene.
"Guy's trying to find the next chapter for him," Venables said. "I'm sure there was probably some disappointment that he wasn't more highly thought of in the NFL. Had an amazing year. He was a fantastic quarterback. But nobody (was) running nobody off or things like that. So always, the veterans are good. I think I always said that the experienced player can do a little more than sometimes the young guys. But it's neither here nor there. But I did want to clear that up."
Through the first three games of his Oregon career, Gabriel has led the Ducks to a 3-0 record while going 79 of 94 passing for 914 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions to go along with two rushing scores.
Gabriel and No. 8 Oregon will kick off Big Ten play Saturday on the road against the UCLA Bruins.
