Oregon Ducks Recruits Brandon Finney, Dierre Hill Join Team, Arrive On Campus

Oregon Ducks' spring ball is underway and two class of 2025 recruits have joined the team. Four-star cornerback Brandon Finney and four-star running back Dierre Hill posted on social media on Friday that they had arrived in Eugene.

Cory Pappas

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads practice as the Oregon Ducks hit the practice field ahead of Michigan State Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads practice as the Oregon Ducks hit the practice field ahead of Michigan State Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oregon Ducks class of 2025 signees cornerback Brandon Finney and running back Dierre Hill are both in Eugene per their social media accounts. Oregon spring ball started a couple weeks ago and the annual Oregon Spring Game open for fans is scheduled for April 26 at Autzen Stadium.

Hill and Finney were not early enrollees at Oregon like many other Duck recruits, but have now joined the team. Class for the Spring quarter at the University of Oregon this year begins on Monday, March 31.

Brandon Finney Player Profile

Brandon Finney is a 6-2, 185 pound cornerback out of Owings Mills, Maryland. Finney was rated by 247Sports Composite as a four-star recruit coming out of high school and ranked the No. 6 cornerback in the class of 2025. 

Finney was evaluated by analyst Hudson Standish in May of 2024. Standish compares him to former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones. Jones was a first round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and played through 2022. He made Second-team All-Pro and the Pro Bowl in the 2018 season.

"Ideal combination of physical and athletic traits allows him (Finney) to bully receivers of all shapes and sizes as a press-man corner but has also flahses the technical nuance to play off-man and zone coverage at a high level," Standish said. "Projects as a multi-year impact player and special teams contributor for a Top 25 program, with significant NFL upside."

Dierre Hill Player Profile

Dierre Hill is a 5-11, 180 pound running back out Belleville, Illinois. Hill was ranked by 247Sports Composite as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 8 running back in the class of 2025. 

Oregon Ducks Class of 2025

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning is bringing in another loaded recruiting and transfer class in 2025. The Ducks have the No. 2 ranked 2025 class per 247Sports, only behind the Texas Longhorns. Oregon also has the No. 4 ranked transfer class. 

This Duck class is headlined by five-star recruits; wide receiver Dakorien Moore and cornerback Na’eem Offord. Moore and Offord are each ranked in the top three at their respective positions in the class of 2025. Will they be immediate impact players this upcoming season?

For Dakorien Moore, Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith let it be known that it is possible to be an immediate star as a freshman wideout. Smith, like Moore, was ranked as the top wide receiver in his class. As a true freshman for the Buckeyes in 2024, he was their top target and one of the best players in the country. Smith played a massive role in bringing home the National Championship for Ohio State. 

If Moore is able to replicate just a little bit of the success Smith had as a freshman, it would be considered a successful freshman campaign. 

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

