Oregon Ducks Recruits Brandon Finney, Dierre Hill Join Team, Arrive On Campus
Oregon Ducks class of 2025 signees cornerback Brandon Finney and running back Dierre Hill are both in Eugene per their social media accounts. Oregon spring ball started a couple weeks ago and the annual Oregon Spring Game open for fans is scheduled for April 26 at Autzen Stadium.
Hill and Finney were not early enrollees at Oregon like many other Duck recruits, but have now joined the team. Class for the Spring quarter at the University of Oregon this year begins on Monday, March 31.
Brandon Finney Player Profile
Brandon Finney is a 6-2, 185 pound cornerback out of Owings Mills, Maryland. Finney was rated by 247Sports Composite as a four-star recruit coming out of high school and ranked the No. 6 cornerback in the class of 2025.
Finney was evaluated by analyst Hudson Standish in May of 2024. Standish compares him to former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones. Jones was a first round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and played through 2022. He made Second-team All-Pro and the Pro Bowl in the 2018 season.
"Ideal combination of physical and athletic traits allows him (Finney) to bully receivers of all shapes and sizes as a press-man corner but has also flahses the technical nuance to play off-man and zone coverage at a high level," Standish said. "Projects as a multi-year impact player and special teams contributor for a Top 25 program, with significant NFL upside."
Dierre Hill Player Profile
Dierre Hill is a 5-11, 180 pound running back out Belleville, Illinois. Hill was ranked by 247Sports Composite as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 8 running back in the class of 2025.
Oregon Ducks Class of 2025
Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning is bringing in another loaded recruiting and transfer class in 2025. The Ducks have the No. 2 ranked 2025 class per 247Sports, only behind the Texas Longhorns. Oregon also has the No. 4 ranked transfer class.
This Duck class is headlined by five-star recruits; wide receiver Dakorien Moore and cornerback Na’eem Offord. Moore and Offord are each ranked in the top three at their respective positions in the class of 2025. Will they be immediate impact players this upcoming season?
For Dakorien Moore, Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith let it be known that it is possible to be an immediate star as a freshman wideout. Smith, like Moore, was ranked as the top wide receiver in his class. As a true freshman for the Buckeyes in 2024, he was their top target and one of the best players in the country. Smith played a massive role in bringing home the National Championship for Ohio State.
If Moore is able to replicate just a little bit of the success Smith had as a freshman, it would be considered a successful freshman campaign.