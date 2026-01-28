Final Recruiting Rankings Reveal Interesting Oregon Ducks Trend

EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks are displaying a trend when it comes to recruiting targets. Oregon officially has four straight recruiting cycles with a five-star wide receiver commit.

Oregon 2026 wide receiver commit Jalen Lott received a final five-star ranking by Rivals, finishing as the No. 1 wide receiver recruit and No. 14 prospect overall. Lott joins Ducks wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Gatlin Bair, as well as former Oregon wide receiver Jurrion Dickey, as recent five-star recruits headed to Eugene in the Dan Lanning coaching era.

Oregon’s Recent Five-Star Wide Receivers

The Ducks' stacked wide receiver room in 2026 includes Lott, Moore and Bair. Bair also enters his true freshman season despite being a five-star in the 2024 class, due to serving on a two-year mission.

Moore comes off an impressive freshman season at Oregon. He finished with three receiving touchdowns and 497 receiving yards on 34 catches and a rushing touchdown on four carries. Moore had highlight plays that showed why he was a five-star recruit to begin with, such as hurdling over a defender and a pancake block in the endzone.

The crown jewel of Oregon’s 2025 recruiting class missed significant time last season due to injury. He returns as one of the Ducks’ top receivers and is poised for a standout sophomore season.

Dickey started the trend of five-star wide receivers committing to Oregon. He saw limited action during his time with the Ducks, however, and transferred to a Bay Area junior college, Diablo Valley, in 2025.

Bair displayed impressive speed and athleticism in high school before going on his mission. He doubled as a track and field athlete in high school, posting a 100-meter time of 10.15 seconds and running 20.47 seconds in the 200 meters. On the football field, Bair hauled in 10 touchdowns as a senior.

Both Bair and Lott hope to have similar impacts to Moore in their true freshman seasons. Lott recently impressed at the Polynesian Bowl after a senior year in high school, where he recorded 20 touchdowns.

Oregon Ducks’ Next Five-Star Wide Receiver Recruit?

Lanning and Oregon wide receiver coach Ross Douglas have been busy searching for their next star wide receivers in the 2027 recruiting class.

Douglas took over as the wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator in 2025 after Junior Adams previously held the role. Douglas is responsible for recruiting Lott, as well as incoming wide receiver commits Messiah Hampton and Hudson Lewis.

One recruiting target in the 2027 class is four-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant. Guerrant recently visited Eugene and is predicted to land with the Ducks by Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. The 6-1, 195-pound wide receiver has gotten offers from top programs like USC, Ohio State and LSU.

Guerrant posted 23 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2024. While he’s currently listed as a four-star recruit by ESPN, 247Sports and On3, he could potentially make a big leap in the ranking and give the Ducks another five-star if he commits.

Another four-star recruit who could be trending toward Oregon is 2027 wide receiver Zion White. He listed the Ducks as one of his three finalists, along with Washington and Tennessee.