Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Celebrates Big Ten Title Win With Phil Knight: 'Big Part Of Our Success'
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning can sometimes be a man of few words, depending on what he is asked. But after winning the Big Ten Championship over the Penn State Nittany Lions in Indianapolis on Saturday, he had no shortage of words when talking about his admiration for Oregon alum and the co-founder of Nike, Phil Knight.
When speaking to the media postgame, Lanning was accompanied by quarterback Dillon Gabriel, wide receiver Tez Johnson, and linebacker Bryce Boettcher. The Ducks coach said he took some time to reflect on the journey he's had with Knight.
"When you get to be a part of games like this, I think you start to think intrinsically about the journey you've been on and being there," Lanning said. "But what brings me joy is the people that you love that get to enjoy the journey with you -- these guys up here, Phil, my parents. For them to be part of a night like tonight, I know what that means to them. That means a lot more to me than any success that I ever have, them getting to be a part of that success."
Knight is never shy about his love for the Ducks as one of the school's most famous alums. The Portland, Oregon, native has donated a countless amount to the university over the years, so much so that Oregon is often dubbed the "University of Nike."
Among countless other accomplishments, Knight was the CEO of Nike when the company signed LeBron James in 2003, but it's the love he shows to Oregon that sits the most with Lanning and the players.
Knight is one of the key figures of Division Street, Oregon's name, image and likeness collective. Combined with the recruiting abilities of Lanning and his staff, the Ducks recently signed the No. 3 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle, according to On3's rankings.
"He loves this University," Lanning said. "He means the world to this University. I think so often Phil gets acknowledged for what he does for the football program, but when you talk about a philanthropist and what he does, him and his wife Penny, what they do for the greater good of the world, what's college sports look like without Phil Knight?"
"And what's athletics in general look like without Phil Knight? And what's cancer research look like without Phil Knight? I don't know that you can put that into words. We're grateful for his contributions. And certainly a big part of us having success is making sure that we get the opportunity to acknowledge him," said Lanning.
Knight will be hoping his undefeated Ducks can keep rolling when they take on the winner of Ohio State and Tennessee at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1
