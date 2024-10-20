San Francisco 49ers' Deommodore Lenoir Intercepts Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes
Former Oregon Ducks and current San Francisco 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir intercepted a pass from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter of Sunday's game.
On a third-down play, Lenoir picked off Mahomes and returned the ball for 33 yards, setting up San Francisco's offense on the Chiefs' 23-yard line. Down 14-6, Lenoir's interception of Mahomes sparked a scoring drive from the 49ers offense, cutting the deficit to 14-12.
Lenoir's interception was the second of the game for the 49ers defense. San Francisco defensive tackle Kalia Davis intercepted Mahomes in the first quarter of the game, but the offense was unable to capitalize on the turnover.
In his NFL career, Lenoir has four interceptions, but the former Oregon Duck had not picked off a pass yet this season. The 49ers drafted Lenoir in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft, and he is playing in the final year of his rookie contract.
Lenoir didn't have an interception before Sunday's game against the Chiefs, but he did score a special teams touchdown on his birthday, Oct. 6, against the Arizona Cardinals. The former Oregon Duck returned a blocked field goal for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Before the season started, Lenoir recognized the importance of playing in the final year of his contract. His role has continually increased in San Francisco, starting every game in 2023 as well as the first six of 2024. Lenoir is playing in the final year of his rookie contract. He totaled three interceptions and 10 pass deflections in 2023, asserting himself as one of the better defensive backs in the league. Before the 2024 season began, Lenoir expressed his goals of being recognized as one of the elite defenders in the NFL.
"I feel like I'm at the point where I'm trying to be one of the top guys in the NFL as far as the corner position, the nickel position," said Lenoir before the season. "Just somewhere in the top where a lot of people starting to recognize me and remember my name."
Through three quarters, the San Francisco defense has held Mahomes to a 58.3 completion percentage, but the Chiefs lead 14-12. Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt has Kansas City's two touchdowns, and tight end Noah Gray leads the team with 57 reception yards.
Kansas City dominated the first half against San Francisco, but Lenoir's turnover has a chance to change the course of the game.
