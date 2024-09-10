Did Peyton Manning Jinx Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Before First NFL Game?
Before Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix made his NFL debut on Sunday, Sept. 8, Hall of Famer Peyton Manning joked about a rookie quarterback other than the former Oregon Ducks star finally breaking his interception record.
Manning appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to preview the former the Broncos’ season, and he joked with his old teammate, McAfee, about the record being broken this year. Manning threw 28 interceptions as a rookie with the Indianapolis Colts in 1998, and the record still stands.
Manning joked, “Rookie quarterbacks, you know, it’s always a little struggle. With me, I want to get that interception record that I hold broken. I don’t want Bo Nix to break it, but if the quarterback in Washington or Chicago. . . .”
In their respective first games, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams won, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels lost, and Nix lost, and Nix was the only one of the first round quarterbacks to throw an interception. It appears Manning’s comments might have jinxed the Broncos rookie.
The Broncos traveled to Seattle and lost to the Seahawks 26-20. Nix completed 26 of 42 passes for 138 yards and rushed for a touchdown, but he threw two interceptions as well. Before the game, Manning expressed his tempered expectations for Nix’s first season in the NFL.
“The players voted Bo Nix a captain, which I think just tells you a lot,” said Manning. “It’s just a level of maturity there that you don’t see in most rookies. He’ll have rookie struggles because the game is that hard, but Sean Payton is smart enough to know you got to help with a good run game, got to get the ball out of his hands.”
Broncos coach Sean Payton seems to agree with Manning. Nix threw the ball 42 times, and his average distance per attempt was only 3.3 yards. While the day was far from perfect for Nix, he did rush for his first career touchdown.
“If they struggle early, leave him in there. Don’t take him out, because that’s the only way you’re going to get 28 interceptions,” said Manning.
Playing in a hostile environment against a talented Seattle defense, Nix struggled at times despite only losing by six points. Although unlikely, Nix's current pace would put him far past Manning's rookie record.
Nix’s second interception came in the fourth quarter as the Broncos were attempting a comeback down 26-13. The rookie quarterback tried to force the ball to wide receiver Courtland Sutton, but he was covered by multiple Seahawks. The Broncos defense gave Nix a few chances to comeback, even contributing with four points of their own on two first-half safeties.
The struggles while adjusting to the league are expected for any rookie quarterback, but the interceptions are somewhat surprising for Nix, the most accurate single-season passer in college football last season.
“I’m still pulling for them,” said Manning. “I’m a quarterback fan, but I got to get that one off my resume.”
Next up, Nix and the Broncos play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 15th at 1:15 p.m. PT.
