San Francisco 49ers' Deommodore Lenoir Returns Blocked Field Goal for Touchdown
Former Oregon Ducks and current San Francisco 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir scooped the ball after a blocked field goal attempt and ran for a 60-yard touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals.
Shortly before halftime, Lenoir and the 49ers were leading 13-10. Cardinals kicker Chad Ryaland's 45-yard field goal attempt was blocked by 49ers defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, and the former Oregon Duck returned the ball for 60 yards before scoring.
In the first quarter, San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy found tight end George Kittle for a four yard touchdown. Lenoir's touchdown on special teams gave San Francisco a 20-10 lead.
Sunday, Oct. 6, is Lenoir's birthday, and it appears he decided to celebrate by scoring his first NFL touchdown.
San Francisco defensive lineman Nick Bosa intercepted a pass from Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray before the first half ended, and the 49ers offense was able to kick a field goal. San Francisco leads 23-10 at halftime.
Through the first two quarters, the 49ers defense has limited Murray and the Arizona offense. Outside of a 50-yard touchdown rush from the Cardinals quarterback, the 49ers have kept the game in control.
Lenoir has 16 combined tackles through four games, and he has totaled two pass breakups with San Francisco in 2024. In the first game of the season against the New York Jets, Lenoir forced an interception from Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers after deflecting the pass attempt.
Lenoir is playing in the final year of his rookie contract. He totaled three interceptions and 10 pass deflections in 2023, asserting himself as one of the better defensive backs in the league. Before the 2024 season began, Lenoir expressed his goals of being recognized as one of the elite defenders in the NFL.
"I feel like I'm at the point where I'm trying to be one of the top guys in the NFL as far as the corner position, the nickel position," said Lenoir. "Just somewhere in the top where a lot of people starting to recognize me and remember my name."
A 60-yard touchdown to give his team the league will certainly help people remember the name Deommodore Lenoir. For fantasy owners who started San Francisco's defense and special teams, they are certainly celebrating Lenoir's touchdown.
The 49ers drafted Lenoir from Oregon in the fifth round in the 2021 NFL draft. After adjusting to the league in his rookie year, Lenoir played in every game in the 2022 season before starting all 17 games in 2023. Lenoir played in Super Bowl LIV for the 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs, falling just short of the ultimate team goal.
